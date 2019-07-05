﻿
15 Photos | Travel

Proof Prince Charles and Camilla have the BEST time on royal tour! All the sweet giggling pictures

This pair have so much fun together…

...
Photo: © Getty Images
We have no doubt that all royal couples look forward to their overseas tours together - but no one seems to be snapped giggling and having fun together as much as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall! Whether it's sampling delicious delicacies, enjoying a local tipple or heading straight to the dance floor, this pair always look to be having the best time on their trips together. Isn't that lovely? 

The couple recently visited Wales on a five-day tour, to celebrate Charles marking 50 years since his investiture as the Prince of Wales - and once again, they were photographed laughing and joking together and with members of the public as they undertook a packed schedule of engagements. Both are never shy of getting stuck in to try a new activity - scroll down to see all the happy photos from their royal tours over the years! 

Photo: © Getty Images
During a landmark trip to Cuba in March 2019, Charles and Camilla tried their hand at making mojitos - they look pretty happy with them, we reckon…

Photo: © Getty Images
The couple made history as the first members of the British royal family to visit Cuba in an official capacity. They certainly made up for lost time!

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles looked to be having a brilliant time trying his hand at grinding sugar cane during a visit to a paladar called Habanera, a privately owned restaurant.

Photo: © Getty Images
The pair also had lots of fun going for a spin in a vintage car around the streets of Cuba. Camilla later joked: "You try getting out of that elegantly!" before saying of her husband: "He’s never going to leave, he loves his cars. He’s really rather in his element."

Photo: © Getty Images
There's no doubt about it - Charles and Camilla can't resist a boogie! Camilla has even been graced with the nickname 'the dancing Duchess', and we can totally see why. Here, the couple are pictured dancing during a rock 'n' roll display in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Photo: © Getty Images
We just love this shot of the Prince having a go at traditional Mexican clog dancing in November 2014! 

Photo: © Getty Images
They tried their hand at a chapauringe dance in Zanzibar, Tanzania, too. Camilla, who is hidden from view, couldn't stop laughing at Charles' attempts! 

Photo: © Getty Images
Charles and Camilla can rarely resist a tipple, either… we reckon the Prince was pretty enthusiastic about his tour of the the Bundaberg Rum distillery in Queensland during their visit in April 2018. Who can blame him? 

Photo: © Getty Images
The couple had a right giggle as they drank whiskey from a Quaich given to them as a wedding gift at the 2005 Mey Games! What was so funny, Camilla? 

Photo: © Getty Images
Something was equally as amusing as they sampled wine during a 2017 visit to Austria! 

Photo: © Getty Images
The pair couldn't stop laughing during their visit to New Zealand back in 2015, as Prince Charles holds a tuatara. In the moment, a large bumblebee had flown inside his jacket. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles laughs as his wife tries a traditional Zulu headress she was gifted during a five day tour of South Africa in November 2011.

Photo: © Getty Images
The couple loved meeting a giant tortoise during their 2009 visit to the Galapagos.

Photo: © Getty Images
There's always time for treats! These cupcakes featured caricatures of Charles and Camilla on them, which they took in great spirits. 

