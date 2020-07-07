﻿
9 Photos | Travel

The royal family's go-to pubs revealed

Pop into one of Prince William and Kate's locals...

The Danish royals' summer residence garden is too beautiful for words
Aisha Nozari
william-rose-crown
Photo: © PA
The royal family is known to enjoy a tipple or two, and not only inside palace walls. In fact, the likes of Prince Harry, Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and even the Queen herself have been spotted enjoying themselves in pubs up and down Britain. As pubs and bars have begun to reopen across the UK amid the easing of lockdown restrictions, HELLO! takes a look at some of the royal family's favourite haunts...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 

Ahead of the reopenings of pubs across the UK on Saturday 4 July, Prince William popped into one his locals near the Cambridges' Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, to show his support for the industry. The Duke enjoyed a pint of cider and a plate of chips at the Rose & Crown in Snettisham (above), a pub that he, wife Kate and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis have visited as a family. He even confirmed that the children love playing in the pub's play area.  

prince-harry-drinks-beer-
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

In the summer of 2019, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie were seen at The Rose & Crown in Berkshire, which is a ten-minute drive from their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor. Onlookers watched Harry enjoy a couple of pints while little Archie slept in his mum's arms. The beautiful pub features cosy bare-brick walls, leather armchairs and a rustic fireplace – making it the perfect place to enjoy a £15 Sunday roast or a weekend tipple.

the-crown-pub-belfast-
Photo: © Instagram
In 2018 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Crown Liquor Saloon in Belfast. The pair spent time meeting the heritage pub's team and even enjoyed a traditional Irish pub lunch. 

brooke-house-fullham-
Photo: © Instagram
Brook House

Before jetting back to Canada in January, Harry and his friends met up at Brook House pub in Fulham for low-key farewell drinks. The pub is owned by Harry's friend Mark Dyer, whose son is Harry's godson, Jasper. According to reports, Harry acted like a "normal" customer and spent around three hours at the pub, which features trendy interiors and some amazing floral wallpaper. 

The Prince has also been spotted enjoying himself at The Fox in Harpenden, which describes itself as the "perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of London". All open fires and cosy armchairs, Harry was seen at the pub with friends in 2010.

hollywood-arms-chelsea-pub-
Photo: © Instagram
Prince William and Kate

Back in November, the Duchess of Cambridge joined her fellow school-mums for a drink at a pub in Chelsea, the Hollywood Arms. Kate slipped into the pub via a secret entrance in a rear alleyway that her brother-in-law Prince Harry reportedly used to use, suggesting that the pub is a family favourite. The Hollywood Arms is just a short walk from the King's Road and serves lazy weekend brunches and Sunday roasts and has a gin and cocktail lounge that can be hired for private use. 

The royals spend a lot of time in Norfolk, so it makes sense that they've been seen enjoying the area's neighbouring pubs. In February 2016, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a kid-free evening at The Crown Inn in East Rudham, which is situated a short drive from Amner Hall. The quaint country inn boasts a mix of period features and chic modern style, and is popular with locals and visitors alike. A pub regular said that they enjoyed a drink at the bar before sitting down for dinner, and left at around 10.30pm, no doubt to get back to their children. 

old-boot-inn-
Photo: © Instagram
The Old Boot Inn is a stunning 18th-century inn that can be found in Bucklebury, Berkshire, not far from the Duchess of Cambridge's family home. The family know the pub so well that landlord John Haley scored himself an invite to the Duke and Duchess' wedding, which is no surprise considering he's been pulling pints for the Middleton family since Kate was a little girl. 

prince-william-at-pub-
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William

Another royal pub sighting happened in October, when Prince William and ex-England midfielder Frank Lampard settled down to watch the Euro 2020 qualifier with locals at the Prince Albert pub in Battersea. Built in 1886, the pub sits on the edge of Battersea Park and serves cold pints and freshly cooked British meals in charming interiors complete with high ceilings and a beautiful mahogany bar. 

sheep-heid-inn-pub-
Photo: © Instagram
The Queen

The Queen famously surprised punters at Scotland's oldest pub, The Sheep Heid Inn, in 2016 when she popped in for some food after enjoying the Musselburgh races. The monarch and her party are said to have ordered a sea bass fillet, two lamp rumps, half a bottle of white wine and a martini – sounds like a perfect Saturday night! What's more, the pub, which dates back to 1360, has been a royal haunt for years, and was even used by Mary Queen of Scots. 

prince-charles-drinks-beer-
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales is said to be so fond of the food served at The Blue Lion in Yorkshire that after his first visit, he came back the very next day to enjoy a second meal. Daniel Craig is also reported to be a fan of the East Witton pub, so the 1840 inn must be special. With multiple awards under its belt, the former coaching inn looks like something out of an old English fairytale.

