The royal family is known to enjoy a tipple or two, and not only inside palace walls. In fact, the likes of Prince Harry, Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and even the Queen herself have been spotted enjoying themselves in pubs up and down Britain. As pubs and bars have begun to reopen across the UK amid the easing of lockdown restrictions, HELLO! takes a look at some of the royal family's favourite haunts...
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Ahead of the reopenings of pubs across the UK on Saturday 4 July, Prince William popped into one his locals near the Cambridges' Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, to show his support for the industry. The Duke enjoyed a pint of cider and a plate of chips at the Rose & Crown in Snettisham (above), a pub that he, wife Kate and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis have visited as a family. He even confirmed that the children love playing in the pub's play area.
