Kelsea Ballerini shows off tattoos in white bikini as she poses at the beach The country singer was on vacation

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini put on a fun and flirty display with a bikini snap recently and fans loved her for it.

The star enjoyed a sunny getaway and made her social media followers green with envy by posting a selection of photos - including one in a white bikini.

MORE: Kelsea Ballerini wows in a retro yellow swimsuit

In the image, Kelsea was giving a thumbs-up to the camera as she struck a pose in the two-piece.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini shows off her killer shoe collection

She was preparing to take a dip in the crystal blue waters and wore flippers and a cute sunhat too.

Not only did she show off her gym-honed physique but her tattoos too! Kelsea’s ribcage inking was visible, as was part of the one on her wrist.

MORE: Celebrity tattoos: Stars with body art

SEE: Lisa Rinna floors fans with photo wearing one-piece swimsuit

Her fans commented: "SO JEALOUS," and, "gorgeous," while others said: "You look amazing," and, "have a blast".

Kelsea showed off her physique and her tattoos

Kelsea previously opened up about her body art and explained why she had ‘love love’ tattooed on her side.

"The week that 'Love Me Like You Mean It’ went No. 1, I received letters from my mom and dad," she told Ty Kelly and Chuck. "I was in New Orleans, and I took the letters and got 'love' tattooed in my mom and dad’s handwriting."

The hitmaker also has a square peg on her wrist and 'how sweet the sound' on her forearm.

Kelsea appeared on the cover of April's Shape magazine recently and opened up about her wellness regime.

Kelsea was on the cover of Shape magazine in April

She said: "I try to do what's good for me 80 percent of the time," she explained. "The other 20 percent of the time, I just enjoy my life.

"I run through the McDonald's drive-through once a month, and it's fine. Sometimes I'll have a little too much wine, and that's OK too."

Speaking about times when she might be unhealthy, she added: "I've spent so much of my life feeling guilty for things that I eat or having an unhealthy relationship with food or the gym or whatever.

"So I just try to be nice to myself and do what's good for me. And when I don't, I start again the next day."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.