Inside Jason Momoa's relationship with Lenny Kravitz and blended family amid Lisa Bonet divorce

It's been a little over a week since Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet finalized their divorce, which comes over two years after they first separated.

Despite this new phase in their lives, the two have remained amicable and friendly as co-parents to their two children, and that relationship has also extended to Lisa's first ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

Read on to learn more about the relationship Jason and Lenny possess, including what they've said about each other, their bonds with Lisa, and their blended family…

© Getty Images Jason and Lenny aren't just good co-parents, they're also close friends

They're great as members of one big blended family

In an interview with Esquire last November, Lenny, 59, revealed that while it took some work, he and his ex, 56, were on great terms, and that extended to her now ex-husband Jason, 44, as well.

He shared that Lisa and Jason's two children, Lola Iolani, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, even referred to him as "Uncle Lenny," and says of maintaining that bond: "I wouldn't think of it as this heroic feat. This is just normal to me."

© Getty Images Jason attended the premiere of "The Batman" in New York when neither Lenny nor Lisa could

Jason showed up when no one else could

In the same interview, the musician praised the Aquaman star for showing up for his daughter Zoë Kravitz, 35, at the New York premiere of her film The Batman.

He revealed that when neither he or Lisa could make it, Jason stepped up. "I got you," he told the Hunger Games star. "I'm going to this one. I'll be there," and even brought Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Lenny gushed: "It was beautiful."

© Getty Images Jason retains a close bond with Lenny and Lisa's daughter, Zoë

At the premiere, Jason told Entertainment Tonight: "We're just so proud! Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here… It's still family, you know?"

They're also the best of friends

In an interview with Men's Health back in 2020, Lenny was complimentary of his ex-wife, but even more so of her then-husband, saying: "People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate.

© Instagram The two even bond over riding motorcycles together

"As far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, 'Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'"

He also told ET at that time: "[Jason's] a big teddy bear. He's a kid at heart and that's why I love him. We really love each other. We're not only family, but friends."

The feeling is definitely mutual

Lenny has often taken to social media to show his appreciation for Jason, sharing tributes to the actor, to which he receives gushing replies.

© Instagram "Ride or die. Brothers for life," Lenny captioned a photo of theirs

In a sweet moment back in March 2022, the star posted photographs of the pair riding motorcycles, captioning it: "Ride or die. Brothers for life," to which Jason responded: "Love u bro. Ohana for life."

They have matching rings

Back in 2018, Lenny showed up at Saturday Night Live to support Jason's hosting debut, and Jason reciprocated the sweet moment by getting them a pair of matching skull rings.

© Instagram The pair even have matching skull rings, which Jason gifted to Lenny

"I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring," he gushed alongside a photo of the pair.. "Check him out insta. Mahalo Lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j."

