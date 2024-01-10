Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa settle divorce just one day after filing – read more about custody, financial support

Just a day after filing for divorce on Monday, January 8, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have already amicably settled their divorce and agreed to the terms of their new lives moving forward.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, they'd reached an agreement on their split by January 9, with the terms outlining custody arrangements and financial support, if any.

As proposed by Lisa, 56, when she'd filed, she and her ex-husband, 44, will share custody of their two children, daughter Lola Iolani, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15, and expenses related to them without any formal child support payouts.

They've also waived their rights to any spousal support, and the exes will have their single status returned to them six months later, on July 9.

The former couple tied the knot in October 2017 after first embarking on a relationship back in 2005, amid rumors that they'd secretly wed in 2007. Court documents from the divorce filing listed their initial separation date as October 7, 2020.

They announced their split with a joint statement in January 2022, which read: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

"We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage," they added. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

They concluded: "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail."

The pair have remained close friends despite their separation, however, and have often spoken up in support of each other and their family, including Jason's bond with Lisa's ex Lenny Kravitz and his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz.

The Aquaman star and his two children attended the premiere of The Batman in Los Angeles in 2022 in support of Zoë as well, and while The Cosby Show star Lisa was unable to join, he affirmed that they were still "family."

"We're just so proud," he said of his stepdaughter, who is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Channing Tatum, to ET. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here. ...It's still family, you know?"

The former couple met at a jazz club in 2005 and bonded over Guinness, but the DC star told James Corden that he, in fact, had a crush on Lisa ever since he saw her on the popular '80s sitcom, in which she played the character of Denise Huxtable.

"Ever since I was 8 years old – I saw her on TV and I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one,'" he joked to the English TV host. "I was like, 'I'm gonna stalk you for the rest of my life and I'm gonna get you.' I just always wanted to meet her and she was the queen, always."

