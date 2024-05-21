Meet Jason Momoa’s new girlfriend Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa has a new love interest in his life! After finalizing his divorce from Lisa Bonet in January 2024, the Aquaman star confirmed his relationship with actress Adria Arjona in May.

In a gallery of photos shared on Instagram, Jason can be seen hugging Adria during a dinner in Japan, calling the actress his “amor.”

Their Instagram debut comes shortly after Jason revealed he had a girlfriend at the Basingstoke Comic Con in England. "I am very much in a relationship," he said at the time, teasing about his partner’s identity, "You'll find out very soon."

Before Adria, Jason briefly dated Eiza González for a few months in 2022, after he and Lisa announced their separation in January 2022.

© Instagram Jason Momoa's new girlfriend Adria Arjona

Jason is best known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Aquaman, and Adria has been making a name for herself in the film industry, with roles in 2022’s Morbius and Netflix’s upcoming film Hit Man alongside Glen Powell. Here’s everything to know about Adria…

Adria was born on April 25, 1992, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to parents Leslie Torres and Ricardo Arjona. Though she was born in Puerto Rico, she spent her childhood in Mexico City and lived there until she was a teenager. Speaking with Numéro Netherlands, she discussed her eclectic background, noting that she “grew up all over the place,” and has Guatemalan roots on her dad’s side.

© Gregg DeGuire Adria Arjona was born in Puerto Rico

“I feel very Puerto Rican when I’m on the island. I feel very Guatemalan when I’m in Guatemala. I feel Mexican when I’m in Mexico,” she explained. “I don’t know where I identify from, that’s really hard for me. And even when I speak Spanish, no one can really catch my accent. I’m proud to be Puerto Rican, I am proud to be Guatemalan, I am proud to have been raised in Mexico, but I’m also proud that I don’t feel like I belong anywhere. And that’s helped me through my acting. I don’t have tied roots anywhere.”

Adria isn’t the only person in her family involved in the entertainment industry. Her father is internationally renowned singer and songwriter Ricardo Arjona. She noted that her father inspires her in her own career. “He motivates me and pushes my limits and makes sure that I’m always growing as an artist,” she told People.

© Rick Kern Adria Arjona is an actress

“He is constantly making me cultivate my head, not just my physicality.” She added that her family members have been her biggest supporters of her growing career. “My whole family is excited and super supportive in what I do,” she said. “My dad is my No. 1 fan. He shows my clips to all of his friends and it’s really cute. I’m happy that I can make him proud.”

After leaving Mexico at age 12 and moving to Miami, Adria eventually found herself in New York City when she turned 18. There, she worked to make her acting career a reality as she studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

© Getty Adria with ex husband and lawyer Edgardo Canales

In between classes, she worked as a waitress and hostess in New York City to make ends meet. “I learned the value of money and working hard,” she said of the experience. “It helped me because I got to be on my feet. And I think today I can do 16-hour days thanks to being a waitress.”

Following a number of featured roles, including those in Pacific Rim Uprising, Life of the Party, and a recurring role on True Detective, Adria got her breakout role playing Dorothy Gale in the Oz book adaptation Emerald City.

Though the series was canceled after one season, she has booked a number of notable roles since. Some of her biggest roles include Morbius, Father of the Bride, Good Omens, and Andor. She is also set to star alongside Glen Powell in the Netflix romantic action comedy Hit Man.

© Chris Saucedo Adria Arjona attends A Toast To Texas Film

Like Jason, Adria was previously married. She tied the knot with lawyer Edgardo Canales in 2019, and they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2020. Their relationship was kept very private, so it's unclear when they split.

Before they started dating, Adria and Jason starred alongside each other in the 2021 film Sweet Girl. Principal photography for the project started in November 2019, which is likely when they first met.

Among her many acting credits, Adria is slated to star alongside Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, and more in the upcoming Blink Twice, directed by Lisa’s daughter Zoë Kravitz. Though Lisa and Jason are no longer married, the actor has maintained a close relationship with his stepdaughter, as well as her father Lenny Kravitz, through the years.