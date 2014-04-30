Katherine Jenkins steps out with fiancé for first time since announcing engagement

Katherine Jenkins stepped out on Tuesday with her fiancé Andrew Levitas for the first since announcing their engagement.



Katherine and Andrew arrived at the Classic FM Live concert at the Royal Albert Hall looking casual as they held hands and walked the red carpet.





Katherine Jenkins and Andrew Levitas

Wearing a peach pleated midi skirt and a white shirt tucked in, Katherine styled her hair in loose waves as she accessorised with a white clutch and nude heels.



Andrew, an American film director, also kept it casual with jeans and a loosely buttoned shirt with black blazer.



At one point Katherine showed off the dazzling ring, which features a large oval stone surrounded by 54 small diamonds.



The stylist Welsh opera singer had said she was "thrilled" and "surprised" by Andrew's proposal, which took place early in April following a whirlwind six-month romance.





Katherine Jenkins showed off her engagement ring



Katherine and Andrew have kept their relationship out of the spotlight and the 36-year-old was only confirmed as Katherine's boyfriend in March when she was awarded her OBE from Prince Charles.



Andrew was firmly by her side as she stepped out at Buckingham Palace to receive the prestigious accolade from the first-in-line to the throne.



Katherine's friends have said Andrew proposed on 17 April, but the couple waited until all their family members had been told before breaking the news officially.



Andrew works as a professor at New York University, where he graduated in 2000, and is also an accomplished sculptor, artist and filmmaker.





Katherine Jenkins and Andrew Levitas



Last year Katherine confirmed she was moving record companies, leaving Warner Music who in 2008 had signed Katherine with the biggest classical recording deal in UK history.



The songstress took to Twitter to announce the news and hint at exciting future projects: "Dear friends and fans, yes I can confirm that I'm moving record label. I have reached the end of my 3 album deal with Warners.



"I'm super excited about where I'm going next but am currently sworn to secrecy... you will of course be the first to know as soon as I can say!" she said.