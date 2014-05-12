Exclusive: Inside JB Gill and Chloe Tangney's stunning wedding

HELLO! Magazine has exclusive coverage of the wedding of JLS star JB Gill and Chloe Tangney in its latest issue.



The couple got married in a traditional ceremony on the Isle of Bute – and gave an exclusive interview about their big day to accompany the stunning pictures.



Speaking about why they chose a church ceremony, JB told the magazine: "Chloe and I are both traditional in our views and our values. For me, marriage is the union of a man and a woman before God, so it meant a lot to us to have a proper church service with hymns."

Chloe Tangney and JB Gill with his JLS bandmates



And the singer reveals how seeing his bride walking down the aisle of Mount Stuart's Marble Chapel completely calmed his nerves.



"I was desperate to see Chloe. I’d missed her. Then, when I saw her coming down the aisle with her dad, I felt calmer. They weren’t in meltdown, they just looked really happy and that helped me to hold it together. I know it sounds cheesy, but it was perfect."



All of his JLS bandmates – Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold and Oritse Williams – as well as Rochelle Humes and Kimberly Wyatt were there to witness the big day.

The couple, who have been dating for six years since meeting on the X Factor where JLS first found fame, will now officially move in together, having lived apart prior to the wedding.

"Like I say, we're traditional and to us that’s all part of this exciting new chapter in our lives," JB explained. "For me, it's a big thing. When you get married, it's not just you any more, it's the two of you and I’m looking forward to reflecting that in our home and making it our house.



"Today has been the best day of our lives and for now, we’re happy to spend some time enjoying what we have and getting used to being husband and wife. It feels so good to finally be able to say that."

