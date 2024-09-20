Boris Becker marries Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in 'unique' oceanside Portofino ceremony – photos

With the dramatically beautiful setting of Portofino behind them, Boris Becker makes his love match with Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro official. "It was authentic, it was real and it was a magical weekend I will never forget," the former tennis champion exclusively tells HELLO! of their spectacular wedding ceremony in Italy. "Everybody cried, including me."

© Tom Oldham/brave for SportFive/action press Boris and Lilian celebrated their wedding in Italy with 100 guests, including his sons

The newlyweds, who have been dating since 2019, tied the knot in front of 100 of their closest family and friends as part of a lavish three-day celebration. The couple, who live in Italy, decided to hold their nuptials in Portofino after falling in love with the picturesque resort during many happy weekends there.

"It’s one of the most romantic places I have been to," Boris tells us. "We live in Italy and we went to Portofino a few times last summer. We could have chosen Venice, Rome or Lake Como, but our strongest attachment was to Portofino.

"The location where we had the ceremony is, I think, one of the most unique places I have been in my life – and trust me, I have been to a lot of beautiful places!"

© Tom Oldham/brave for SportFive/action press Lilian supported Boris following his conviction for irregularities in his insolvency in 2022

The former Wimbledon champion, 56, tells us that his love for his bride, 33, was cemented following his conviction for irregularities in his insolvency in 2022. He spent eight months in prison after being found guilty of hiding £2.5m in assets and loans during a bankruptcy proceeding.

"As they say in wedding ceremonies, in good and in bad days, you have to find a way to stick together. We certainly had very difficult days, because my personal situation was very challenging, but that’s really when I got to know my true friends and my partner for life," he says.

© Tom Oldham/brave for SportFive/action press The tennis star described their wedding venue as "one of the most unique places I have been in my life"

"Sometimes you need to be tested to find out who your true friends are, or your partner, and it happened for me. And I realised who was with me and who was not with me. Lilian was number one."

