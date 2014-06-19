McBusted star Danny Jones opens up about 'personal' wedding plans

Danny Jones and his gorgeous fiancée Georgia Horsley are gearing up for their summer wedding, with the McBusted star vowing that he is planning something "personal" for the big day.



Danny, 28, caught up with HELLO! Online at the George AW14 catwalk show and revealed that he had something up his sleeve.



The All About You chart-topper, however, said that he wouldn't be following in the footsteps of bandmate Tom Fletcher – who sang and recorded his 14-minute wedding speech that went viral on YouTube.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Georgia Horsley and Danny Jones





"It was a great thing for Tom because it got loads of views and he's really into making his YouTube videos," said Danny. "But I don't think I'll be doing anything like that. I want to do something more personal."



The Bolton-born star added that he wasn't "nervous" and was really looking forward to tying the knot with his model fiancée, who he first started dating in 2009.

Danny added that the nuptials will be an "intimate" one, with his and Georgia's nearest and dearest in attendance.









Former Miss England model Georgia, who wowed in a black crop top and tight black jeans at Wednesday night's event, has recently come back from her hen do in Croatia, where she soaked up the sun with her mum, sisters and closest friends.



"The beautiful Hens that made it so wonderful #HenParty #Croatia2014 #besties," she captioned one group photo.





Previously speaking to HELLO! magazine, Georgia opened up about



The groom-to-be asked Georgia when she wanted to get married, to which the blonde beauty replied, "Well, when you bloomin' propose."



"He said to me, 'No, say it.' So I did and he said, 'What about if I do it now?' With that I put my head in my hands, started bawling and when I looked up he was down on one knee in front of me, tears billowing out of his eyes, and said, 'Will you be my future Mrs Jones?'" Previously speaking to, Georgia opened up about her fiancé's proposal , which took place in Cyprus last summer. Danny had arranged a five-course meal and hid the De Beers engagement ring under the table.The groom-to-be asked Georgia when she wanted to get married, to which the blonde beauty replied, "Well, when you bloomin' propose.""He said to me, 'No, say it.' So I did and he said, 'What about if I do it now?' With that I put my head in my hands, started bawling and when I looked up he was down on one knee in front of me, tears billowing out of his eyes, and said, 'Will you be my future Mrs Jones?'"

VIEW GALLERY

Georgia Horsley and Danny Jones will be marrying in the summer





Other celebrities who attended ASDA's fashion event included former Made in Chelsea star Ashley James and her TV presenter boyfriend Matt Richardson, and TOWIE cast member Ferne McCann.