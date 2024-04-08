Keith Urban shares revealing insight into Nicole Kidman marriage: 'We're figuring it out'

Keith Urban was the shining star at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7 in Austin, Texas. And while his wife Nicole Kidman wasn't by his side like she often is (she's busy filming), she was definitely on his mind.

The 56-year-old country star performed one of his newest releases, "Straight Line," at the latest ceremony and on the red carpet, was asked by E! News about whether he had ever given thought to collaborating with his wife, also 56.

"Yeah! For sure!" he responded. "I mean, we sing around the house a lot, so why not?" although added that finding the time wasn't the easiest for a project like that.

© Getty Images Keith opened up about his marriage and the prospect of collaborating with Nicole

"She's always making movies, I'm always making records, you've gotta find the time!" While Keith is a multi-platinum recording superstar, Nicole has found the opportunity to flex her vocal chops on occasion as well, most notably in the 2001 musical blockbuster Moulin Rouge!.

He was then asked what he considered the secret to their long-lasting relationship. Keith and Nicole met in 2005 at the event G'Day LA, and tied the knot on June 25, 2006. They've since become the parents of teenage daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13.

"If I answer that, it'll come across as advice for other married people," Keith playfully responded. "I have no advice for anybody." What else he's said in the past in the video below...

He explained his rationale, citing the differences between couples and what makes their marriages tick. "You guys figure out whatever works for you…We're figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody's different. There's no one size fits all."

While Nicole and Keith's love story was a quick one, given they were together for only six months before she realized he was "the one," she opened up in Dave Karger's book 50 Oscar Nights about the turmoil of balancing success in her professional life with trouble in her personal life.

© Getty Images Keith performed at last night's CMT Music Awards

She recalled the mix of emotions she experienced when her career took off thanks to Moulin Rouge! and 2002's The Hours, which won her an Oscar the following year, while simultaneously in the midst of divorcing Tom Cruise.

"I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well," she stated. "That's what happens, right?"

© Getty Images "You guys figure out whatever works for you…We're figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody's different."

She described attending the Vanity Fair after-party afterwards as "completely overwhelming" and couldn't wait to rush home and be far from the uncomfortable social situation, despite just winning her very first Academy Award.

“I went home and ended up ordering takeout and eating it on the floor of the Beverly Hills Hotel. I sat on the floor of the hotel eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed."

© Getty Images Before Keith, Nicole was married to Tom Cruise for over a decade

"That's when it hit me. I went, I need to find my love; I need a love in my life. Because this is supposed to be when you go, 'This is ours.' I went to bed alone; I was in bed before midnight. If I ever won again, I'm telling you, I'd be out for 24 hours."

