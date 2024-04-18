Ginger Zee stuns in breathtaking bridal gown as she teases new life update with husband

Ginger Zee is celebrating a momentous occasion in her personal life, that being her upcoming decade of marriage to her husband Ben Aaron.

The 43-year-old tied the knot with the fellow TV anchor, 42, on June 7, 2014, and took the time to do some early reflection on the coming milestone on her social media.

Ginger shared a photo of herself in a white mini dress while on the set of Good Morning America, joking that maybe if she and Ben were to do a wedding vow renewal, that would be her look.

She then included throwbacks to her beautiful waterfront wedding to Ben, in which she wore a gorgeous floor-length bridal lace sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline and a sheer train.

"Our tenth wedding anniversary is coming up in June and if we did a vow renewal this would be my look ha! Can't believe a decade has passed… time flies when you are in love," she penned.

Fans congratulated the couple with sweet messages like: "Beautiful Ginger! Congratulations to you and Ben on 10 years of marriage and many more healthy and happy years!!!" and: "Can't believe it's been 10 years! Time flies when you are having fun!" as well as: "This is precious. After reading your books, I bet you wish you could have told yourself this was coming."

Ben, ever the jokester, commented back: "I'm so glad I chose palazzo pants for my wedding suit," referencing his classic black suit with a white boutonniere for the big day.

Ginger and Ben are also the parents of sons Adrian, eight, and Miles, six, and they will occasionally share updates on their family life on social media as well, keeping things candid and usually including a touch of humor.

© Instagram Ginger and Ben will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this June

In an interview with People before the wedding, the ABC News Chief Meteorologist gushed about her husband-to-be, saying: "Ben is my partner for life. I knew it as soon as I met him. I've never been more ready for anything in my life."

Their wedding was small, only featuring 55 guests, and was held in Michigan, Ginger's home state. "I am so proud to be from Michigan and I have countless memories of growing up along this gorgeous lake. I wanted to have one of the most important moments of my life here and make another one of those memories."

© Instagram The pair tied the knot on a beach in Michigan for a party of 55

The wedding was described as "Hamptons on the lake," and the TV anchor planned it with her best friend and wedding planner at the time, limiting the affair to just their closest friends and family members from different parts of the country.

The ceremony took place on the beach, followed by dinner and dancing, soundtracked by the band The Outer Vibe, fronted by none other than Ginger's younger brother Sean Jeffrey Zuidgeest.

© Instagram The couple share sons Adrian and Miles

"Bringing our crazy families from all over the States to enjoy some peace and quiet in northern Michigan will be the greatest day of our lives," she said.

