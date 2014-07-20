Cheryl Cole 'planning a second wedding' to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Cole is planning to have a second celebration with her friends and family after her recent wedding to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, according to new reports.



The Crazy Stupid Love singer tied the knot less than two weeks ago in an intimate ceremony in Mustique, which saw only her mum Joan Callaghan and her personal assistant Lily England in attendance.



Cheryl, 31, now wants to bring together 80 of the couple's nearest and dearest in one big event that could take place in the next few days or so.

Cheryl Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini had only two guests at their wedding





"A lot of her family haven't even met the guy, and some were upset about missing the big day," an insider told The Mirror. "So they want to do something to make up for things. It will also be a great opportunity for family and friends of both sides to get to know each other.



"The couple could have done it later in the year, but they want all their loved ones to share their happiness as soon as possible."

Cheryl's fellow X Factor judge Simon Cowell and her Girls Aloud bandmates are expected to be high on the guest list.



Whether it will be a second wedding that involves Cheryl and her French beau Jean-Bernard exchanging vows again, however, remains to be seen.

Cheryl Cole is said to be planning a second celebration for 80 friends





The Geordie beauty and the restaurateur, who owns pop-up Cosy Box in Cannes and other foodie outlets, married on the beach in Mustique.



"They seemed very in love, the atmosphere was incredibly captivating – even if I didn't know who she was," Pastor Devon R Ollivierre told the same publication.



"They looked incredible. It seemed intense. There were no tears and they didn't seem nervous, it was very natural. With the way they were dressed, the white sand and the way they were speaking to each other, it was lovely.



"Despite being done on the open beach, it was very private. The beauty of it was that the sun was going down and the light was lovely."



Cheryl surprised her fans when she announced her wedding news on Twitter and Instagram last Sunday.



The Newcastle-born singer posted an image of her rings and captioned it, "I usually do not discuss my personal life but to stop the speculation I want to share my happy news... Jean-Bernard and I married on 7/7/14... We are very happy and excited to move forward with our lives together."