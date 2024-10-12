Claudia Winkleman surprises in plunging bridesmaid dress and short choppy bob

Claudia Winkleman has become synonymous with vampy eyeliner, thick fringes and Strictly sparkles, but she switched up her look as she carried out bridesmaid duties in 2012.

Unearthed photos of David Mitchell's wedding with Victoria Coren show the TV presenter taking a step out of the limelight in a navy blue bridesmaid dress. She posed for photos alongside her husband Kris Thykier in a floor-length gown with a plunging neckline, flutter sleeves and a tiered skirt.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Claudia Winkleman was spotted carrying out bridesmaid duties for Victoria Coren

Gone was her trademark long dark wavy hair, replaced by a poker straight bob with choppy layers finishing just above her shoulders. Her thick, luscious fringe remained, but it seemed to be a shorter length, finishing above her eyes to show off her lined eyes.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock The Strictly Come Dancing host modelled a V-neck bridesmaid dress

David and Victoria's wedding

Only Connect host Victoria met Peep Show star David in 2007 at Jonathan Ross' Halloween party, but they didn't start dating until three years later.

© Shutterstock The Only Connect host and the Peep Show star tied the knot at St Peter's Church in Belsize Park

Following a two-year relationship, the pair tied the knot in 2012 at St Peter's Church in Belsize Park in London. Aside from bridesmaid Claudia, famous guests included best man Robert Webb, David Baddiel, Jimmy Carr, Sandi Toksvig and Frank Skinner.

David admitted he thought he was "destined to be single" before meeting his wife Victoria.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock The couple have since welcomed two daughters together

Looking back at his dating history, David candidly confessed on Gyles Brandreth's Rosebud podcast: "I don’t know, I had a lot of crushes on people. The first huge crush I had was on this girl when I was 15 but they were all unrequited for a long time."

David revealed the first time he said "I love you" was to Victoria, adding: "I've never had a significant relationship other than her."

© Shutterstock The couple met at Jonathan Ross' Halloween party in 2007

He clarified: "I had one sort of two-month relationship with someone else and the odd one-night-stand kind of thing over the years but nothing serious at all.

"I thought that I’d probably be destined to be single, but it was very clear to me when I met Victoria that this was different... it was a long wait, but it was very easy, it was clear."

Claudia's style

© BBC Claudia looked gorgeous in green on Strictly

Claudia has been delighting viewers during her TV appearances on Saturday night in an array of festive outfits, from her YSL little black dress to her form-fitting emerald sequin dress.

However, Claudia said that she has never been overly concerned about her appearance.

© Getty Claudia admitted she never wanted to be sexy

"I’ve never wanted to be sexy, even when I was 18. It’s not my shizzle. I want to be funny. A genius. A biochemist. But not sexy," she said in an interview with Red.

"Not even a female version of Steve Tyler, just Steve Tyler. I have a photograph of him from about 20 years ago and he’s just wearing a black shirt, a bit of kohl, skinny jeans, hair all in his face and I thought, 'That’s me! That’s what I want to look like!'"

