Boris Johnson's flower-clad bride Carrie grins in rare wedding photo

After getting married secretly at the height of his political career, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shared just a handful of photos of his low-key wedding with his wife Carrie.

Fans were reminded of just how stunning the bride looked with a throwback photo she shared on Instagram. Photographer Rebecca Fulton posted a picture of Boris' book where the wedding photo had been printed and wrote: "Opening yesterday's Amazon parcels! Huge congrats @borisjohnsonuk on your book! Thank you for including one of my photos of your wedding in the book!"

Carrie reshared the post which showed the couple walking down the aisle arm-in-arm following their ceremony on 30 May 2021. Grinning from ear to ear, the happy bride wore her gorgeous Christos Costarellos bridal gown which featured long frill sleeves, a tiered skirt, a delicate floral print and ladder lace detailing.

As an advocate for sustainable fashion, Carrie hired her £2,586 bohemian-style wedding dress for just £45 per day. She swapped a tulle veil for an elegant flower crown on top of her long blonde curls and went barefoot.

Meanwhile, Boris looked dapper in a black suit and a pastel blue tie.

Boris and Carrie got engaged in Mustique in 2019 before welcoming their eldest son Wilfred in April 2020.

One year later, the couple enjoyed an intimate ceremony in Westminster Cathedral with just 30 guests, in keeping with the coronavirus restrictions, followed by a low-key Downing Street garden reception.

The day made Boris – who divorced his ex-wife Marina Wheeler in 2018 – the first prime minister to marry in office since Lord Liverpool wed Mary Chester in 1822.

They went on to host a larger celebration in July 2022 at Daylesford House in the Cotswolds, a 1,500-acre estate with a Grade I-listed country house, an orangery, a heart-shaped orchard, a secret garden and a swimming pool.

Carrie wore the 'Ruby' dress from Savannah Miller featuring silky material, a halterneck, a criss-cross bodice and a low back. Like her first nuptials, she chose to rent the dress from My Wardrobe HQ instead of purchasing the £3,500 gown. See more memorable celebrity wedding dresses...

The bride later changed into her second wedding party dress – a sequinned mini dress from Jenny Packham – while Boris wore a cream summer suit.

By their second wedding, Boris had resigned as Prime Minister and welcomed his second child with Carrie, a daughter called Romy. They have since expanded their family with their son Frank and moved to a £3.8 million home known as Brightwell Manor in the Oxfordshire countryside.

