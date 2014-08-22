Elisabetta Canalis engaged to Brian Perri
Days after the Italian beauty was spotted flashing a glittering diamond on her ring finger, her rep revealed to Us Weekly that the couple are engaged.
The magazine also reports that actress and model Elisabetta is planning to tie the knot with orthopaedic surgeon Brian on 14 September in her native country.
Elisabetta and Brian have been dating since the end of 2013
The exciting news of Elisabetta's engagement comes two months after she suffered a devastating miscarriage.
In a message posted on WhoSay, written in Italian, the 35-year-old spoke of her heartbreak, before reaching out to other women who are enduring the same suffering.
"Unfortunately, life gives you… a reality that you do not expect," she said. "That is very hard to accept, even if you think you are strong enough and prepared.
Reports suggest the couple (pictured in Rome) are planning to marry in Italy
"You're never really ready to be told that there is no more beating (heartbeat) and that it had already stopped long ago."
The model said her boyfriend was helping her cope with the ordeal. "I know I'm lucky because I have a special man next to me that I wish all to have," she wrote. "The future is full of surprises and happiness and there's a lot of hope, I keep on believing in it."
Elisabetta and Brian have been dating since the end of 2013, following her split from Jackass star Steve-O. Prior to that, Elisabetta dated George Clooney for 18 months, until the high-profile relationship ended in June 2011.
