ABBA star Björn Ulvaeus, 79, marries Christina Sas in third wedding

Björn Ulvaeus has married his partner of two years, Christina Sas. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the ABBA star gave fans a glimpse of their outdoor wedding in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Alongside a carousel of stunning photos, the caption read: "Today on the 21st of September 2024, Björn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark. They met in Nürnberg in 2021 in connection with the release of ABBA's last album Voyage and started dating in the spring of 2022. The wedding took place in Copenhagen in the presence of close friends and family.

"Sandi Toksvig, Anne Linnet and Kaya Brüel generously performed and made the evening extra special. Clothes: Soeren Le Schmidt. Photos: Krestine Havemann."

Recommended video You may also like 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

In the snaps, Björn sported a grey tailored suit and a white T-shirt. Meanwhile, his beautiful bride Christina strayed from tradition, opting for a khaki green gown with ruching along the waist. She wore her blonde hair down in curls and carried a bouquet of cornflower blue and indigo flowers.

© Photo: Rex Great British Bake Off star Sandi Toksvig officiated the wedding

Comedian Sandi Toksvig, known and loved for presenting The Great British Bake Off, served as their wedding officiant, donning a red and gold robe to marry Björn and Christina. Following their nuptials, Danish singer Anne Linnet performed live for the couple.

© Getty Björn was married to his ABBA bandmate Agnetha Fältskog for nine years

Björn, 79, has been married twice before. In 1971, the music mogul wed his ABBA bandmate, Agnetha Fältskog. They welcomed two children – Linda Elin Ulvaeus (born 23 February 1973), and Peter Christian Ulvaeus (born 4 December 1977), before separating in 1979.

"In many ways, Agnetha and my divorce was an amicable one, we just grew apart and decided 'let's split up'," Björn explained in an interview. Agnetha was later married to Tomas Sonnenfeldt from 1990 to 1993. She has continued to release her own music and resides on a farm on the island of Ekerö in Sweden.

Björn's second marriage was to music journalist, Lena Kallersjö. The former couple said 'I do' two years after Björn had separated from Agnetha. They welcomed two daughters – Emma (born in 1982) and Anna (born in 1986).

© Getty Björn was married to his second wife Lena Kallersjo for 41 years

Issuing a joint statement in February 2022, Björn and Lena announced their decision to split after 41 years of marriage. "After many wonderful and eventful years, we have decided to go our separate ways," they confirmed.

"We remain close friends and will continue to celebrate our grandchildren's birthdays and other family holidays together."

© Getty Bjorn and Christina met in 2021 and started dating a year later

While Björn has refrained from speaking publicly about his relationship with Christina, the 79-year-old has attended numerous high-profile events with her at his side.

On September 4, less than three weeks before their wedding, Christina joined Björn on the red carpet for the 5th anniversary gala of Mamma Mia! The Party. Held at the O2 in London, the couple held hands as they walked along the ocean-blue carpet.