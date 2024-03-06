Princess Diana's niece Amelia Spencer models spellbinding backless wedding dress in mountainside photo

As her first wedding anniversary approaches, Lady Amelia Spencer, 31, has shared a rare unseen photo from her South African mountainside nuptials with Greg Mallett.

Princess Diana's niece marked her bridesmaid Zora's birthday by posting special moments from their friendship, including her pre-wedding party and big day. The duo were first pictured in oceanside photos, with the bride rocking a silk halterneck pearlescent gown while her friend chose a strapless yellow floral creation.

© Instagram Princess Diana's niece looked beautiful in a backless Versace wedding dress

In another candid moment, they were captured admiring the food selection at Amelia and Greg's wedding. "Thank you for being the most incredible and supportive sister anyone could wish for @zo_van_g," she captioned the photo.

WATCH: Inside Lady Amelia Spencer & Greg Mallett's mountain top ceremony - exclusive footage by Vision on Fire

The bride showed off her backless wedding dress designed by Versace and crafted over two and a half months. A hand-embroidered neckline and structured shoulders led to intricate lace sleeves and a fitted mermaid skirt with a two-and-a-half metre train. The back of the Swarovski crystal-studded creation had been partially obscured by Amelia's five-metre-long veil, which she later removed to show off her intricate bridal bun.

Meanwhile, Zora looked beautiful in an oyster grey satin Atelier Versace gown, which matched her fellow bridesmaids, Amelia's sister-in-law Fiona and friends Alexia Tomazos, Leila Gordon, Jacinta Spencer and Lexi Ryman.

© Instagram The couple hosted a pre-wedding celebration in South Africa

Maid of honour Lady Eliza wore a candy pink version with a bold leg split, while Lady Kitty looked radiant in a Grecian one-shouldered blue Dolce & Gabbana dress.

The childhood sweethearts had met when Amelia was just 17, and fitness and nutrition coach Greg proposed in July 2020 at Clouds Estate in South Africa. They tied the knot on 21 March 2023 at Quoin Rock Manor House in South Africa’s Western Cape in front of 122 guests.

© Getty Greg Mallett and Lady Amelia Spencer got married in March 2023

Recalling her emotional dress fitting with her sisters, Amelia exclusively told HELLO!: "My eyes filled up [with tears], so did my sisters’. When I put it on, I was just so happy and grateful that it was my dream dress, I didn't change one thing. It fit like a glove."

She added that her dress had a special link to her late aunt Princess Diana, who was a close friend of Gianni Versace. "I think she would be very proud to see me on my wedding day. I know the Versace family also absolutely love Diana, so there’s a very special connection that we have," she added.

