Sofia Vergara was a vision in chiffon as an unseen bridesmaid

Sofia Vergara's undeniable sense of style can turn heads in any room. But in 2015, she took a backseat as the bridesmaid for her friends Chi and Todd.

The Griselda star, 51, was seen in a set of unearthed photos looking stunning in a pale lemon bridesmaid dress that was strapless with a sweetheart neckline and a cinched waistline.

The gown featured a floor-grazing chiffon skirt and was accessorized with a dainty Van Cleef & Arpels 'Alhambra' bracelet. Sofia was seen holding a modest bouquet of white roses alongside two other bridesmaids.

© Instagram Sofia was a stunning bridesmaid in yellow

The Modern Family actress wore her caramel-hued hair in long beachy waves. Her makeup was similarly bronzed and beachy with a subtle winged eyeliner and a mauve matte lip. She stood alongside the blushing bride who looked stunning in a gown with a similar sweetheart neckline and full skirt.

Sofia rarely wears yellow, making few exceptions. The actress was seen on the red carpet for America's Got Talent's season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in 2022 wearing a white and lemon floral strapless crop top with a pair of coordinating wide-leg trousers. She styled the look with a pair of yellow heels and a bright orange lip.

In the same year, the Strays voice actress wowed on stage at the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater wearing a figure-hugging bejeweled gown with skinny straps. Her hair was worn in incredible old Hollywood waves.

© Getty Sofi­a Vergara wore yellow on the AGT red carpet

Her makeup look contrasted the pastel look. Sofia rocked a dark brown smokey eye and a deep brown matte lip.

© Getty Sofia Vergara wowed in yellow

The wedding fell during the year Sofia got married herself. The former America's Got Talent judge wed her now-ex-husband Joe Manganiello on 21 November in a stunning star-studded ceremony.

Sofia wowed in a white lace-covered full-length gown made bespoke by Zuhair Murad with a sweetheart neckline that hugged her figure but also featured a detachable ball gown-esque skirt.

© Getty Sofia Vergara appeared on Good Morning America in the September before her wedding

Speaking ahead of her big day on Good Morning America, Sofia told Lara Spencer, "I am very detail-oriented, so I am kind of like a nightmare. "I think in America, we call that 'Bridezilla'," Lara Spencer joked in response.

© Instagram Sofia paired a A-line skirt with a matching crop top

"I think I’m beyond that," the actress admitted. "I have very good memory. If you show me swatches of things, I can in two months exactly remember, 'But what happened with the one with the little border that had the little print?' I'm really bad."

© Instagram Sofia was a guest at Sarah Hyland's wedding

Sofia has since been a stylish wedding guest. In August 2022, the Hot Pursuit star celebrated Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland's nuptials to Wells Adams in a stunning white A-line crop top and skirt with a Bardot neckline that was covered in black flowers. Her vintage-styled dress was styled with a sparkly black Valentino mini bag and platformed peep-toe heels.

© Instagram Sofia rounded off her look with oval sunglasses

DISCOVER: Joe Manganiello's drastically different living situation since divorce from Sofia Vergara revealed

Her hair was styled straight with a mauve matte lip and flawless skin. Her tortoiseshell oval sunglasses were the perfect final addition for the sun-soaked day.