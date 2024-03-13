Brittany Mahomes stuns in cut-out Versace bridal gown in unseen wedding photos

Brittany Mahomes marked her second wedding anniversary with her husband Patrick Mahomes by sharing some gorgeous photos from their big day in 2022.

The 28-year-old and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, exchanged vows in Maui, Hawaii, and she looked breathtaking in a custom Versace gown.

© Getty Patrick and Brittany wed in 2022

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Brittany shared some unseen photos from their romantic ceremony as she paid tribute to her long-time partner. "Happy Anniversary to my forever," she captioned the images.

The photos showed the couple throughout various stages during their wedding, with one giving her followers a full look at her exquisite dress.

The one-of-a-kind gown featured a cutout bodice with crystal detailing that exposed her toned stomach, a criss-cross crystal-embellished strap, a sweeping train, and a voluminous bustle.

She also wore a floor-sweeping tulle veil which she removed following the nuptials.

© Instagram Brittany looked stunning in a custom Versace gown

Among the photos Brittany shared is a snap of her and Patrick beaming at each other while embracing on the dancefloor.

Another black and white photo shows them posing with their arms wrapped around each other, and there is also a candid shot of them pictured from behind while holding hands.

© Instagram The couple married in Hawaii in 2022

On their first anniversary, Brittany shared snaps from just after they exchanged vows and penned a sweet message to her husband.

"Happy 1st Anniversary. One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do!" she wrote.

Brittany added: "Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever."

Meanwhile, to celebrate their second anniversary, the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner for two after Patrick lavished his wife with treats.

Taking to her Story, Brittany showed off the lavish bouquet of white roses that Patrick bought her, as well as an arrangement of balloons that spelled out "Happy Anniversary."

© Instagram Patrick treated Brittany to an elaborate display

There were also blow-up hearts and delicious treats, including a plate of macaroons, laid out on the table.

Patrick also publicly marked the day by posting a carousel of photos of himself, Brittany, and their two kids, Sterling, three, and Bronze, one.

© Instagram The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner for two

"Year 2! Happy anniversary!" he wrote in the caption.

Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts and met in 2012 when he was a sophomore, and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas.



Their relationship became long-distance when they embarked on their separate college careers, with Patrick focusing on becoming a football player, and Brittany training to be a professional soccer player.

In 2017, Brittany graduated from the University of Texas and went to play soccer in Iceland, and Patrick was selected during the first round of the NFL draft to join his current team.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes live in Kansas City, Missouri, with their kids

The NFL star had Brittany by his side when he won his first Super Bowl in 2020, and seven months later, after his Super Bowl ring ceremony, he finally proposed.

Patrick got down on one knee in a VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in front of an illuminated sign that read, "Will You Marry Me?" setting the scene with an impressive floral display.

© Instagram Patrick proposed at Arrowhead Stadium

He later confessed that he was more nervous about proposing than he was playing in the Super Bowl.

"You don't think it's going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you've been with someone for so long," he told KCSP 610 Radio. "But before you get on that knee, your heart's racing, I promise you that.".

