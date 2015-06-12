Swedish royal wedding: meet the famous chefs of the evening

A day before the world gets to see Prince Carl Philip marry Sofia Hellqvist in a lavish ceremony, more details are being revealed, this time about the decadent dining. Not just any caterer would do for the Swedish royal wedding, which is why Mathias Dahlgren, the only Scandinavian chef with a prestigious three Michelin star rating, is at the helm of the meal for the big day. The chef is owner of two highly regarded Stockholm restaurants, both in the Grand Hôtel: two star-rated Matsalen and one star-rated Matbaren.

Carl Philip and Sofia will be married on June 13 Photo: Getty Images

Joining the celebrity chef in the task of serving the country’s royalty at the highly anticipated celebrations will be Fredrik Eriksson. Another of Sweden’s heavyweights when it comes to the kitchen, he helps oversee the menu selection for one of the world’s most famous dinners, the Nobel Foundation banquet.

"Chef of the Year" Markus Aujalay, chef and president of the Swedish Bocuse d’Or Academy – a prestigious international competition for professional chefs – Henrik Norström, and winner of the Confectioner of the Year contest in 2006, Mattias Ljungberg, will also form the team making sure every detail is in place when it comes to the lavish dinner in the Palace’s White Sea Hall.

’Focus on Water’,Tartar of handpicked Scallops from Hitra with Truffles and Yuzu.Photo:Magnus Skoglöf pic.twitter.com/vQxwfVWWb2 — Mathias Dahlgren (@MathiasDahlgren) April 15, 2013

No doubt Prince Carl Philip has personally crossed paths with many of the chefs that will be designing and serving elaborate dishes for him, his new wife and their guests on June 13, as the royal has a keen interest in fine cuisine and is patron of the Swedish Bocuse d’Or Academy.

In January, the 35-year-old attended the Bocuse d’Or chefs contest in Lyon, France and a month later, the Prince was on the panel of Chef of the Year alongside Michelin-starred restaurant owner Mathias.

Carl Philip with esteemed chef Tommy Myllymaki during Bocuses d’ Or in January Photo: Getty Images



The June weekend of celebrations will commence on the eve of the wedding day with a private dinner for the couple’s nearest and dearest.

Their wedding ceremony will take place the following day at 4:30 pm at the royal chapel in Stockholm. After the church ceremony, Carl Philip and Sofia, 30, will make their first public appearance as newlyweds, traveling in procession by horse and carriage.

Almonds, rum, and milk with meringue, sea salt and toffee. pic.twitter.com/bWfkhrsPRw — Mathias Dahlgren (@MathiasDahlgren) March 18, 2013



The procession will end in Logården, a garden in the royal palace, where the married couple will be greeted by a salute of 21 shots from Skeppsholmen. After their Michelin star-worthy meal, there will be dancing in Karl XI’s Gallery.