Brad Jones marries Dani Lawrence in a day full of high emotion

Football stars gathered for the wedding of Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Jones – in which his beloved six-year-old son, who lost a battle with leukaemia, played a big part.



When Australia-born Brad, 33, wed physiotherapist and model Dani Lawrence, the 28-year-old bride carried a bouquet of of lilies rose and peonies, onto which were pinned a crystal charm featuring a photo of Luca.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

Brad Jones and Dani Lawrence on their emotional wedding day





With the tragic six-year-old very much in the thoughts and hearts of all the guests, the couple also took a few precious moment to lights candles in his honour – one for each of his life – as the gospel choir sang the Beyoncé track Halo at the end of the service.



"That was the hardest part, but we were so glad that we did it," Dani told HELLO! magazine - which had exclusive rights to the wedding. "It was a quiet, reflective, very personal moment that Brad and I shared together and it was really important to us both that we had that. Although Luca is no longer here, he will always be a huge part of our family." Luca, Brad's much-loved son from a former relationship, lost his 17-month battle with leukaemia in November 2011.

VIEW GALLERY

Read the full story in this week's HELLO! magazine, on sale now





Brad was joined on his big day by England player Glen Johnson Stoke city midfielders Stephen Ireland and Charlie Adam and retired footballing hero Fabrice Muamba. Actresses Sheree Murphy and Gemma Merna and model Danielle Lloyd were also among the guests.



Brad and Danielle, have two children of their own - Nico, who is three, and 17-month-old Romi.



Brad told HELLO! "Luca and Dani were so close. They loved each other and Luca was so full of fun, he would have been so excited about this day."



For more pictures and the full story see HELLO! on sale now.