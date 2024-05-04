Skip to main contentSkip to footer
PLT's Umar Kamani's star-studded wedding guest list revealed: from Mariah Carey to Rio and Kate Ferdinand
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover brides

PrettyLittleThing's Umar Kamani's star-studded wedding guest list revealed: from Mariah Carey to Rio and Kate Ferdinand

Naomi Campbell and Anthony Joshua were spotted at the picture-perfect do

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

PrettyLittleThing's founder Umar Kamani married Nada Kamani at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the Antibes on Friday - and the guest list doesn't get much more star-studded. 

The fashion brand founder and his bride tied the knot in a jaw-droppingly beautiful al fresco ceremony before dancing the night away with a host of musical performances from the best in the business. 

The bride looked breathtaking in a white gown with an impressive train and simple capped sleeves. Her hair was worn in a Princess Kate-style half-updo to cater for her veil which seemed to go on for miles. 

Take a look at the star-studded guest list featuring actors to sports stars…

mariah carey peforming under purple light© Instagram

Mariah Carey

The mark of any incredible celebrity wedding is always the secured entertainment and it doesn't get much better than a personal Mariah Carey concert in one of her best sparkly gowns.

naomi campbell with mohammed Al Turki© Instagram

Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell looked divine in a pale peach corseted gown with billowing sheer sleeves and an embellished skirt alongside Saudi Arabian film producer Mohammed Al Turki.

rio and kate ferdinand in black tie© Instagram

Rio and Kate Ferdinand

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand and his ex-TOWIE star cum podcaster wife Kate channeled ultimate black tie energy in their pristine looks. Kate's rebellious black gown featured a sweetheart neckline and was styled with a chic updo.

ryan thomas and lucy mecklenburgh in white© Instagram

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas

Dancing on Ice champ Ryan Thomas was spotted with his ex-TOWIE star fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh looking as sharp as always. Lucy wowed in a pink floor-grazing gown with organza detailing for a fairytale feel having worn to the pre-wedding party.

caroline and adam thomas in black© Instagram

Adam Thomas and Caroline Daly

Former Strictly star Adam Thomas channeled his brother's dapper energy in a black suit whilst his wife Caroline looked beautiful in a black tulle look.

andrea bocelli singing outside© Instagram

Andrea Bocelli

World-class tenor Andrea Bocelli made an appearance, giving a breathtaking musical performance that was utterly dreamy in the beautiful setting.

anthony joshua and scott thomas in black tie© Instagram

Anthony Joshua

Talking of world-class, professional boxer swapped his boxing gloves for a formal suit and couldn't have looked smarter alongside ex-Love Islander Scott Thomas.

steven bartlett and scott thomas in black tie© Instagram

Steven Bartlett

Diary of a CEO podcaster and Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett looked immaculate in a two-piece suit with a classic bow tie.

DISCOVER: 33 most memorable royal weddings of all time: From Princess Kate to Princess Charlene & more 

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more