PrettyLittleThing's Umar Kamani's star-studded wedding guest list revealed: from Mariah Carey to Rio and Kate Ferdinand

PrettyLittleThing's founder Umar Kamani married Nada Kamani at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the Antibes on Friday - and the guest list doesn't get much more star-studded.
The fashion brand founder and his bride tied the knot in a jaw-droppingly beautiful al fresco ceremony before dancing the night away with a host of musical performances from the best in the business.
The bride looked breathtaking in a white gown with an impressive train and simple capped sleeves. Her hair was worn in a Princess Kate-style half-updo to cater for her veil which seemed to go on for miles.
Take a look at the star-studded guest list featuring actors to sports stars…
Mariah Carey
The mark of any incredible celebrity wedding is always the secured entertainment and it doesn't get much better than a personal Mariah Carey concert in one of her best sparkly gowns.
Naomi Campbell
Supermodel Naomi Campbell looked divine in a pale peach corseted gown with billowing sheer sleeves and an embellished skirt alongside Saudi Arabian film producer Mohammed Al Turki.
Rio and Kate Ferdinand
Former footballer Rio Ferdinand and his ex-TOWIE star cum podcaster wife Kate channeled ultimate black tie energy in their pristine looks. Kate's rebellious black gown featured a sweetheart neckline and was styled with a chic updo.
Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas
Dancing on Ice champ Ryan Thomas was spotted with his ex-TOWIE star fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh looking as sharp as always. Lucy wowed in a pink floor-grazing gown with organza detailing for a fairytale feel having worn to the pre-wedding party.
Adam Thomas and Caroline Daly
Former Strictly star Adam Thomas channeled his brother's dapper energy in a black suit whilst his wife Caroline looked beautiful in a black tulle look.
Andrea Bocelli
World-class tenor Andrea Bocelli made an appearance, giving a breathtaking musical performance that was utterly dreamy in the beautiful setting.
Anthony Joshua
Talking of world-class, professional boxer swapped his boxing gloves for a formal suit and couldn't have looked smarter alongside ex-Love Islander Scott Thomas.
Steven Bartlett
Diary of a CEO podcaster and Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett looked immaculate in a two-piece suit with a classic bow tie.