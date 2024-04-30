Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Olly Murs' wife Amelia's bridesmaids wore the most unconventional glittery fitted gowns
Olly Murs' wife Amelia's bridesmaids had the most show-stopping glittery gowns

The star of Take That's warm-up set tied the knot with Amelia Tank in 2023

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
18 minutes ago
Olly Murs has been making headlines as he headed out on tour with Take That just days after his wife Amelia gave birth to their first child, Madison. 

But before they were parents, Olly, 39, and Amelia, 31, focused on planning their picture-perfect wedding day which took place in Essex last July and was covered exclusively by HELLO!

Fitness fanatic Amelia looked breathtaking in two white bridal looks, but it was her bridesmaids that are also worthy of their time in the spotlight as they dazzled in unconventional gowns. 

The bride had three bridesmaids who switched the conventional pastel chiffon gowns for fitted halterneck frocks covered from head to toe in silver sequins.

Olly and Amelia taking baby home from hospital© Instagram
Olly and Amelia have since welcomed baby Madison

The silver Karen Millen dresses also featured a backless detail and were teamed with silver strappy heels. Amelia also had a bridesman who wore a slick black suit featuring a nod to the rest of the glitzy bridal party in the form of a sequinned pocket square.

Amelia's mother also looked amazing in an equally splendid look exuding glamour. She wore grey fringed dress embellished with beads and diamantés with sheer sleeves from The Gill Harvey collection from Nigel Rayment which was coordinated with an impressive fascinator. 

The bridesmaids and bridesman were seen next to Olly's new wife on the morning of the wedding wearing black matching satin pyjamas from Nadine Merabi with feathered cuffs. The bodybuilder bride wore a contrasting leopard print set. 

Amelia with her bridal party on sun loungers© Instagram
Amelia enjoyed a sun-soaked trip with her bridal party

Amelia's beautiful bridesmaids and their extended friendship group accompanied the bride on a sun-soaked hen do in Marbella. 

Amelia wearing a personalised veil in airport© Instagram
Amelia wore a personalised veil to Spain

The blonde beauty jetted off wearing a personalised bridal veil and white hoodie combo with 'Mrs Murs' emblazoned on the back in silver sparkly font. The bride-to-be was later seen lapping up the Spanish sun in a chic gold bikini and white crochet cover-up. 

"Next stop: Down the aisle. Pure MAGIC this weekend, so lucky to have such special friends," Amelia penned.

Amelia on sun lounger in Marbella© Instagram
Amelia celebrated her hen do in Marbella

The couple tied the knot last July on the 380-acre Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary. The 'Heart Skips a Beat' singer and his model fiancee gathered their closest friends and family for a Friday-night welcome barbecue before their beautiful ceremony the following day. 

Olly’s nephews Louie and Quinn walked down the aisle before Amelia who wowed in an ethereal floral lace gown from Australia-based bridal house Pallas Couture.

Guests sat down inside a picturesque conservatory to enjoy personalised menus including mushroom arancini with truffle mayonnaise, lasagne, and apple crumble with ice cream. 

Their beautiful four-tiered wedding cake included a lemon curd sponge and red velvet with cherries. 

Olly Murs leaning close to Amelia Tank in a purple dress at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022© Getty
Olly and Amelia's wedding day was picture-perfect

DISCOVER: Olly Murs' heartbreaking comment about being separated from newborn daughter 

After the wedding breakfast, Amelia slipped into her second wedding dress – a bespoke sparkly asymmetrical gown by Zoe Jervoise at P.S. Bridal Rental to dance the night away.

