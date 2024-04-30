Tess Daly is a smitten bride in intimate wedding moment with Vernon Kay

Tess Daly, 55, shared a new wedding photo as she celebrated her husband Vernon Kay's 50th birthday.

"50 TODAY @vernonkay. So happy to have spent half of those birthdays with you, " she wrote. Among a collage of heartfelt family photos on Instagram was one taken at the couple's wedding day 20 years ago. On 12 September 2003, two years after they started dating, the Strictly Come Dancing host and the I'm A Celebrity star got married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn.

During their first dance, newlyweds Tess and Vernon were spotted sharing an intimate moment as they locked lips on the dancefloor. Tess looked radiant in her crystal-embellished, strapless wedding dress by Marina Adanou, while Vernon wore a matching white suit by Alexandre Savile Row.

The guest list included stars such as Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and T4 presenter June Sarpong, but one of their most treasured guests was Tess' father Vivian Daly, who insisted on walking his daughter down the aisle despite being very sick with emphysema.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything you need to know about Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's love story

He sadly passed away just two weeks after their wedding while the couple were on their honeymoon, leaving the TV presenter "completely broken up on the inside."

Recalling the aftermath of his death, she explained to The Mirror: "I fell apart. I miss him so much, every day." Despite her sadness that her father never met his granddaughters Phoebe and Amber, she said: "I know my dad was glad to see me with Vernon. Even though he was so ill when we got married he still wanted to walk me up the aisle. I'm glad he got to see us settled".

© Getty Tess Daly and Vernon Kay got married at St Mary's Church in 2003

Tess began presenting Strictly in 2004, one year after his death, but she admitted that she was still "torn up" with grief at the time.

Following ten years of marriage, Vernon decided to host a surprise vow renewal that included their daughters.

© Getty The couple renewed their vows in 2013

Tess told HELLO! it was a huge surprise when he whisked her closest family off to France, having even organised Tess' bridal gown without her knowledge. "I opened my anniversary card and it said, 'Today we are going to renew our vows,'" she told HELLO!.

"He said, 'We're just going to renew our vows, I've arranged it. I've found a catholic priest.' I thought the kids were at home and the grandparents were looking after them for the weekend. [But] Vernon had arranged for all of them to fly over."

RELATED: Inside Jon Bon Jovi's marriage to Dorothea: from surviving daughter's overdose to Las Vegas elopement