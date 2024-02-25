Jennifer Aniston, 55, sparks engagement rumors as she wears huge diamond on ring finger

Jennifer Aniston recently ignited a flurry of speculation about her personal life after she was spotted wearing a dazzling diamond ring on her ring finger at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

At 55, Jennifer, whose romantic life has been the subject of widespread interest, has not publicly confirmed being in a relationship.

Despite this, she has openly expressed her openness to love, stating in late 2022, "I’d love a relationship. There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”

Jennifer, who has experienced marriage with Hollywood luminaries Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, has navigated the complexities of public relationships with grace.

Her marriage to Brad Pitt in 2000 ended in divorce five years later, while her union with Justin Theroux, which began in 2015, concluded in 2018.

Despite these experiences, Jennifer remains open to the possibilities of love, embodying a hopeful stance on relationships while maintaining a cautious view on remarriage, remarking, “Never say never, but I don’t have any interest.”

The intrigue surrounding Jennifer's potential engagement came into sharp focus at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles, where she shone on the red carpet in a flowing silver gown, elegantly complemented by the mysterious ring.

The event was significant for Jennifer, as her critically acclaimed series "The Morning Show" received three nominations, showcasing her enduring talent and appeal in the industry.

Despite the anticipation, Jennifer did not secure the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, an honor that went to Elizabeth Debicki of The Crown.

Additionally, her co-star Billy Crudup missed out on the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, with Pedro Pascal clinching the award.

The Morning Show was also in the running for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, ultimately passed over in favor of Succession.

Looking ahead, Jennifer is set to continue captivating audiences with her role in the upcoming fourth season of The Morning Show, slated for release next year.

