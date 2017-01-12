Kirsten Dunst is engaged to former onscreen 'Fargo' husband Jesse Plemons

Bring on the wedding bells! Kirsten Dunst is engaged to her former Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons. A source close to the Hidden Figures actress confirmed the exciting wedding news to HELLO!.

News of the couple's engagement was first reported by Page Six on Tuesday. The pair played married high school sweethearts Peggy and Ed on season 2 of the FX series Fargo.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jesse called being able to work the with Bring It On star "a gift.” During a panel for 2015 PaleyFest he said, "I loved Kirsten's work for a long time, and I was really excited once I'd met her, and she's a great person, and we're both actors that just…have fun with the material."

The former child star sparked engagement rumors when she stepped out at the Palm Springs Film Festival sporting a sparkling diamond ring on her finger and again during an appearance on James Corden's the Late Late Show a few days later.

Kirsten and Jesse, 28, made their first public appearance as a couple last May. Prior to her relationship with the Friday Night Lights alum, the 34-year-old dated actor Garrett Hedlund for four years before splitting in April 2016.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A month before parting ways with Garrett, Kirsten opened up to InStyle UK about her desire to one day get married. She confessed to the publication, “I am someone who wants to get married.”

“If it happens in my mid-to-late 30s, it's going to be intimate,” she continued. “Courthouse, dinner party and DJ with friends and family. I'll treat it like it would be my fortieth birthday.”