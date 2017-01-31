Kimberley Walsh celebrates anniversary with gorgeous wedding day photo

Monday was a day of celebrations for Kimberley Walsh. Not only did the star introduce her newborn baby boy Cole in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, but she also celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Justin Scott. Taking to Instagram to mark the occasion, Kimberley shared a snapshot taken moments after the couple became husband and wife. The image shows the beautiful bride in her bespoke lace and silk wedding gown, holding hands with Justin as they make their way down the aisle of St James Parish Church in Barbados.

Kimberley Walsh shared a sweet wedding day snap to celebrate her first anniversary

"A year ago today I was doing this!!!" Kimberley captioned the photograph. "Happiest day ever marrying my best friend after 14 years. A year later we have another beautiful baby boy to add to our family! Happy anniversary Justin #love #family #bestdayever #anniversary #missyoubarbados … on another note, how funny would it be to try and fit into my wedding dress a year later #nevergonnahappen."

WATCH: Kimberley Walsh introduces baby Cole in sweet behind-the-scenes video

Photos from Kimberley and Justin's idyllic wedding were featured exclusively in HELLO!. The bride, who chose her former Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl and Nicola Roberts to be her bridesmaids, told the magazine it was a day the couple would "cherish for the rest of our lives".

Kimberley and Justin pictured on their wedding day with bridesmaids Cheryl and Nicola

She added: "This wedding, being surrounded by the people we love, has been everything we hoped it would be and so much more. I would do anything to be able to turn back the clock and start it all over again." Bridesmaid Cheryl also opened up about her best friend's special day. "The only way I could describe her is breathtaking," she said. "She literally took my breath away. I have seen Kimberley in so many beautiful outfits with gorgeous hair and makeup over they tears, but this was on another level. And her beauty was coming from the inside out."

