Duke of Westminster set for major post-wedding shakeup as plans to leave london revealed

Hugh Grovesnor, the seventh Duke of Westminster is just days away from marrying his fiancée Olivia Henson in what is set to be the society wedding of the year.

On 7 June, the couple will tie the knot at Chester Cathedral, with the Prince of Wales acting as usher.

The Duke may own 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, but the Grosvenor Estate inheritor is set to ditch the capital shortly after marrying his bride.

© Grosvenor 2024 Olivia Henson and her husband-to-be, the Duke of Westminster visited Chester on Tuesday

Following their nuptials, Hugh, who is currently Britain's richest man under 40, is set for a major change of pace as he and Olivia are planning on settling down into farming.

The Duke of Westminster has an estimated wealth of £10.127 billion, rising from £9.878 billion in 2023, but is said to want to move from London to Chester with Olivia to "lay down the foundations for their future", per The Telegraph.

A major change for the Prince of Wales' closest friend

The move from city to countryside is a fitting change for the UK's largest landowner, who wishes to nurture his love of "nature, sustainability and farming," amid the change of pace.

After graduating in Countryside Management from Newcastle University, the groom-to-be became an account manager at Bio-bean, a sustainability company that turns coffee waste into bioproducts, such as logs and biofuel.

© Getty The Duke will marry Olivia Henson in June 2024

Speaking to The Standard about their plans to uproot, the couple revealed why they chose Chester Cathedral as their wedding location.

Olivia gushed about the Cheshire-based city, revealing that "it’s obviously a place where we will live".

She continued: "We’ll be building our lives together and we’re slowly transitioning to move up from London and be much more permanent here and really putting roots down. So yes, it was a really easy decision in the end."

While a billionaire's lifestyle might suit city living, the Duke of Westminster has a personal affinity to the countryside.

© Bruce Adams/ANL/Shutterstock The Duke of Westminster owns land in Mayfair and Belgravia

Hugh spent his childhood in Cheshire, growing up with his sisters in their 10,000-acre family seat, Eaton Hall, before gaining his bachelor's degree from Newcastle University.

Escape to the country

Prince William's close friend Hugh will be following in the footsteps of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who also left London in favour of the countryside.

Back in 2022, William and Kate vacated Kensington Palace for Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, a move which is said to have been to promote a 'more normal' upbringing for their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Anwar Hussein The Wales family moved to Windsor in 2022

The Princess of Wales has been keeping a low profile at the Windsor-based home while she undergoes treatment for cancer. She will not be attending the Duke of Westminster's wedding on Friday.