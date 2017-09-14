Jennifer Aniston opens up about her reaction to husband Justin Theroux's proposal

They have just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. And in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the moment and her priceless reaction to when Justin Theroux popped the question. The Friends actress, who tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in August 2015 after four years of dating, told interviewer Amy Sedaris: "I usually just buff my nails. I don't have the patience to let my nails dry. When Justin proposed he put that freaking ring on my finger, and I was like, 'Holy [expletive], now I'm gonna have to get manicures.'"

Jennifer Aniston gets candid in her interview with Harper's Bazaar

STORY: Justin Theroux shares rare selfie with Jennifer Aniston on their wedding anniversary

Amy, a close friend of the couple, went on to gush about the moment she was asked to be best man at the wedding. She explained: "Everything about that wedding was perfect. Everyone was dressed like a bunch of woodland creatures, and your dress looked so beautiful and breezy." She added: "Justin asked me to be his best man two days before, and I was really scared. Jimmy Kimmel [who officiated at the nuptials] said, 'Amy, you have one job: Just hand me the rings separately.' Of course, I handed both to him." Jennifer, 48, in turn remarked: "It's funny, I just gave Justin our edited video of the wedding for our anniversary, and it was fun to revisit it."

Loading the player...

STORY: Justin Theroux insists there's 'no competition' between him and his wife Jennifer Aniston

Last month, Justin paid tribute to his star wife as they marked their second anniversary. Taking to his Instagram page, the Hollywood film producer shared a rare personal photograph of the couple together. The photo was a close-up of the notoriously private pair, showing a side profile of Justin as Jennifer tenderly kisses his cheek. Jennifer, who reportedly has a net worth of £116million, is one of Hollywood's most successful actresses - she has featured on Forbes' Top Earning Actresses for nearly the past two decades. Meanwhile, Justin - who is also a director, screenwriter and actor - is estimated to be worth $16million.

Justin Theroux reveals he skipped an audition for Friends - to stay in bed!

During the refreshingly candid chat, Jennifer revealed the effect she had on renovating her husband's New York apartment. She explained: "I love it. I'm getting antsy to do another project. It’s a hell of an expensive hobby, though. If I wasn't acting, I would do that full-time… You should have seen Justin. We walked in one day after they'd been doing the demo, and he was like, 'What are we doing?' And I was like, 'We're redoing the house, babe. We gotta take the wall down to put up a nicer one.'" She continued: "They say building houses can make or break a couple. I was so used to doing it on my own, and there were moments when I was like, 'Don't say no so fast.' It wasn't very hard because he loved whatever I brought to him."