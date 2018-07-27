Susan Sarandon just posted a throwback to her 1960s wedding - and you will not believe her retro dress and hair This is AMAZING

Susan Sarandon often wows her Instagram followers with throwback snaps from throughout her remarkable acting career - but we don't think anyone was expecting to see this incredible shot from her 1967 wedding to Chris Sarandon on her feed! The snap shows a 21-year-old Susan in the most amazing sixties wedding gown, and her hair is pulled into a cascading ponytail studded with flowers - boho brides, take note. She simply captioned the photograph: "Wedding Day 9/16/67 #TBT."

Susan shared a previously-unseen snap from her wedding day in 1967

The retro gown wouldn't look out of place in any of today's Pinterest-worthy weddings - with a squared-off neckline, floaty sleeves and a netted, broderie-anglaise like fabric. As well as her knock-out hair style (eat your heart out, Ariana), the young Susan also rocked classic sixties eye makeup on the day, with thick, doe-eyed liner and fluttery lashes. Love.

MORE: Susan Sarandon just gnored royal etiquette – but the Queen didn't seem to mind

Loading the player...

The actress has spoken to HELLO! about her beauty regime in the past, admitting that of all things, she finds her hair the most difficult thing to manage. She said: "You know it's coloured now, right? My hair is naturally curly, so I have to work at it.

READ MORE: Michelle Williams secretly marries musician Phil Elverum

"Often when I work I wear wigs because it is so unmanageable in the weather and it takes too much time. But going out I like it to be no mess, no hairspray and just hope for the best. A bit rock 'n' roll and simple," she added.

The actress likes to keep her beauty regime simple these days

When it comes to her makeup bag, Susan also revealed there are certain beauty trends she avoids, despite their popularity. "I'm not someone that can get away with the Kardashian nude lip thing - I always look tired. I always find that I need a lip colour," she said, before mentioning a couple of her other beauty kit staples. "Also, L'Oréal's Age Perfect Golden Age Day cream - that Helen Mirren is the face of - it's important to stay moisturised as you get older. And I use SPF and lip balm too."