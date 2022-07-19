Although Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark Adderley have already marked their anniversary this year, Mark couldn't help but share some romantic snaps from their wedding day.

As he reflected on the record-breaking heatwave that has hit the United Kingdom, he was reminded of the weather on the day that he and Nadia got married back in 2002. Mark shared three photos from their wedding day, all of them featuring Nadia in her stunning wedding gown, which featured sheer sleeves. The adorable snaps saw the happy couple aide-by-side before they shared a kiss.

And Mark had a very soppy caption for his post, as he penned: "Stumbled across these … the day @nadiasawalha married a huge tie knot!! Just love the vibe and feel of these … such a special day … it was also (like today) quite a hot day I seem to remember."

Fans flocked to the comments to share their love for the pair and the photos, as one posted: "So beautiful, so in love then and now."

A second said: "Realest couple ever! I adore the both of you and your beautiful family," while a third added: "The best decision you both made. Love you guys."

Nadia and marked shared a romantic day in 2002

Many others shared strings of heart emojis, while another joked that they hadn't "noticed" the current sweltering temperatures.

Last month, when the pair celebrated their wedding anniversary, Nadia shared a glimpse at her stunning bridal gown.

The Loose Women star opted for an off-the-shoulder dress with long sheer sleeves, a unique crossed neckline and a flowing skirt which didn't show any hint of her baby bump.

Nadia was pregnant during her wedding

The mother-of-two – who was around three months pregnant with her eldest daughter Maddie, now 19, at the time – explained next to the unearthed photo: "#throwbackthursday to one of the loveliest days of my life... our wedding day!!!

"It was the most unconventional wedding ever! Me 'up the duff' - loads of @mark_adderley's exes being there... everyone being issued with a vodka miniature and rose tinted glasses at the ceremony... it was a HOOT!!!"

They welcomed Maddie in December 2002, six months after their big day, followed by their second daughter Kiki-Bee, now 14, in 2007.

