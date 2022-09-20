All you need to know about Monarch star Anna Friel's love life The actress is also a mother-of-one

Anna Friel is captivating audiences in her new role as Nicolette 'Nicky' Roman in Fox's new drama series Monarch.

The show stars Susan Sarandon (Dottie Cantrell Roman) and Trace Adkins (Albie Roman) as the King and Queen of country music whose reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, leaving their heir to the crown Nicolette to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

While there's no hiding her private life on-screen, Anna prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, but here's what we know about her love life…

Anna Friel's relationship with Mark Jaworski

Most recently, Anna dated Regimental Corporal Major Mark Jaworski, who previously served alongside Princes William and Harry.

However, Anna endured heartbreak in 2020 as the two decided to part ways at the beginning of lockdown. She told The Times: "Going through heartbreak during lockdown hasn't been easy.

Anna stars opposite Susan Sarandon in Monarch

"I am one of those lockdown statistics where the relationship didn't work. Normally you can busy yourself, and go to meet other people, but to actually have a break-up and be on my own during lockdown just with my daughter."

Anna Friel's relationship with David Thewlis

In 2001, Anna began dating fellow actor David Thewlis after the pair met on a flight. David is best known for his roles in the Harry Potter films as Remus Lupin, The Theory of Everything alongside Eddie Redmayne, and the 2020 Netflix film I'm Thinking of Ending Things.

Although the pair never married, they did welcome a child together. Their daughter, Gracie, was born in 2005 and has gone on to start an acting career of her own. David and Anna split in 2010 after almost ten years together but have remained on great terms and both live close by to co-parent Gracie. Anna later said of the relationship: "We do the school run together or if Gracie needs new shoes, the three of us go off shoe shopping together."

Anna and David dated for almost ten years and share a daughter together

Anna Friel's relationship with Rhys Ifans

After her split from David, Anna then went on to date fellow actor Rhys Ifans for three years, but they called it quits in 2014. Much like with her split from David, the two remained great friends.

She told Red magazine at the time: "In both relationships, things didn't break down because there was no love there. In reality, it was just because we'd become friends, or we were spending too much time apart, and that's actors for you – that's our industry."

Anna with her ex Rhys Ifans

Anna Friel's other past loves

The Marcella actress, who has been nominated for a string of awards throughout her career including a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, has also dated a number of other famous faces including Darren Day and Robbie Williams.

The TV star was also reported to have dated Joaquin Phoenix, Christian Bale, and Chris Evans in the nineties, but these were never confirmed.

