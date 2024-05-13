Ronan Keating's wife Storm just wore Princess Kate's £3k wedding guest dress

Storm Keating, 42, recently joined her husband Ronan, 47, at a five-star Four Seasons Hotel on the French coast for a gorgeous oceanside wedding.

While the coastal views were a sight to behold, so was the Australian TV producer's Princess Kate-approved wedding guest dress. Storm wore two gorgeous outfits for the nuptials, starting with a deep pink satin slip dress with spaghetti straps and a leg split – perfect for keeping cool in the warm weather.

© Instagram Storm and Ronan attended an oceanside wedding in France

Her blonde hair was twisted into a high bun and she completed her outfit with chunky gold jewellery and matching strappy heels.

Amping up the glamour for the evening reception, Storm changed into a sparkling blush Jenny Packham gown, which happened to be the exact one that the Princess of Wales wore to Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa's evening wedding banquet in June 2023.

© Instagram The Australian model wore a pink Jenny Packham gown

The heavily embellished 'Georgia' dress retails for £3,780 and features a figure-hugging bodice with a round neck, long sleeves, a bejewelled neckline and a silver belted waist.

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock Princess Kate wore the embellished gown to Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan's wedding reception

Kate was pictured at Zahran Palace in the sequin pink dress, which she teamed with the Lovers Knot tiara, long earrings and her hair in glamorous Hollywood waves. See more royal wedding guest outfits...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Beatrice, Queen Letizia and more stylish royal wedding guests

Almost one year later, Storm took inspiration from the Princess' look and rocked the glitzy evening gown alongside a long metallic bag and minimal gold accessories. She even styled her hair in similar bouncy curls!

"Going into a new weekend and reflecting on the magic of last weekend celebrating the life union of our beautiful friends @umarkamani @nadakamani.

"From one ‘Mr & Mrs K’ to another ‘Mr & Mrs K’… congratulations and wishing you both a fairytale lifetime of love, adventures, happiness and good health. Thank you for including us in your most treasured celebrations," Storm captioned the stunning wedding photos.

Storm and Ronan's fairytale wedding

Storm and Ronan exchanged vows in an open-air ceremony on 17 August 2015 at a country estate in East Lothian, Scotland. The couple were similarly overlooking the coast for their wedding, which was witnessed by 170 family members and friends, including Ronan's kids who all had important roles – best man Jack, maid of honour Missy and flower girl Ali.

They shared their special day exclusively with HELLO!, describing it as "perfect" with Boyzone star gushing: "It's so special for me that Storm would want the girls to be by her side. I'm so proud and honoured. It means the world to me."

© Instagram The couple share children Cooper and Coco

Storm - who now shares children Cooper and Coco with Ronant - looked stunning in a lacy wedding dress with capped sleeves which had a sentimental meaning. "I wanted a part of home with me and Steven is my favourite Australian designer – I love him to pieces.

"I got measured in London, sent him photos and details of fabrics I liked, he sent me a sketch and then created it. I only tried it on for the first time a couple of weeks before the wedding and it fitted perfectly."

SHOP: 22 wedding guest outfit ideas: From beautiful dresses to chic jumpsuits