Surprise! Ellie Goulding is engaged to boyfriend Caspar Jopling The couple announced their engagement in a very traditional way

Congratulations to Ellie Goulding and her boyfriend Caspar Jopling. The couple, who have been dating for just over a year, are engaged. Their news was announced in a very traditional way, with Ellie, 31, and former Etonian schoolboy Caspar choosing to make the big reveal in The Times.

The announcement read: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

A source also told The Sun that Ellie and Caspar broke the news to their friends and family first, because some may not have made the connection between Ellie and Elena. The Love Me Like You Do singer is said to be "over the moon" and "so happy".

The couple first sparked rumours they were dating in April 2017 when they were spotted on a night out in Mayfair. They divide their time between London and New York, where Caspar works as an arts dealer. Ellie, who has previously dated McFly singer Dougie Poynter and has been linked to Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran, has openly spoken about her boyfriend.

The couple were first linked in April 2017

"I thought for a long time that I could never really take the time to nurture a relationship because I'm never around. I haven't been touring for the past year, so I think this is the first time I've realised what it's like to be in a relationship and learn to be with someone," she told The Observer. "It also helps when you find someone who is very special and understands your job. The time that I spend somewhere is always so fleeting and I'm never in one place for long. That can stir up emotions, you're constantly re-evaluating and changing your life plans."

