Video: Inside Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer's magical wedding in Portugal

Jeff's two sons acted as best men at the wedding

On a beautiful clifftop in Portugal, Jeff Brazier married Kate Dwyer, a woman he described as bringing "stability" to his life. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, who covered the wedding, Jeff said: "I've never seen Kate look more stunning. I felt like the luckiest man in the world." Kate, a PR director, added: "Walking towards Jeff and the boys was a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Jeff is the most amazing man I have ever met and I could not wait to be able to call him my husband." For the full wedding album see this week's copy of HELLO! magazine, in stores now. See the exclusive wedding video shot by VIP Wedding Films below.

