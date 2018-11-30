Loose Women's Andrea McLean celebrates 1st wedding anniversary with Nick Feeney: see photos The couple married on 30 November

It’s been one year since Andrea McLean married Nick Feeney in a romantic ceremony on the fourth anniversary of their first date. The Loose Women star appears to be happier than ever since tying the knot, and said their nuptials were proof that "dreams do come true". In honour of their wedding anniversary, take a look back at Andrea’s star-studded ceremony and gorgeous wedding dress…

When did Andrea McLean get married?

Andrea McLean married Nick Feeney on 30 November 2017, the fourth anniversary of their first date. "I’m so happy that from today Nick and I will be walking through life hand in hand, side by side," the mum-of-two wrote on Instagram on her wedding day.

MORE: Andrea McLean shares photo of her very royal wedding cake

Where was Andrea McLean’s wedding dress from?

The mum-of-two wore the Athena wedding dress from Suzanne Neville’s Belle Epoque collection. The gorgeous gown was strapless with a sweetheart neckline, delicate lace fabric and fishtail skirt, plus button detailing down the back.

STORY:

What celebrity guests were at Andrea McLean’s wedding?

Andrea’s Loose Women co-stars were out in force for her big day, including Linda Robson, Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha and Saira Khan.

What has Andrea said about her wedding?

While Andrea has said her wedding was a dream come true, she admitted the ceremony didn’t completely go to plan! The journalist and her husband had just said their vows when celebrity photographer Nicky Johnston, a judge on Britain's Next Top Model, jokingly interrupted the ceremony. A clip from the wedding was shown to Loose Women viewers, with Andrea explaining: "When it got to that bit – 'Does anyone here know any reason?' – he went, 'Well, actually…' We laughed and the lady went, 'Stop the wedding!' The whole thing ground to a halt and she said, 'This is a legal binding ceremony and you have just said that there is a reason why these two should not.' And he was going, 'No, no, no I was only joking!'"

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.