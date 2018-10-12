REVEALED: Princess Eugenie’s unique ‘something blue’ on her wedding day And how it compares to other royal brides...

When Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank, she didn’t forget the age-old tradition of ‘something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue’. The ninth in line to the throne was lucky enough to borrow the Queen’s Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara. And although we imagine she wished that was her something ‘new’, in fact this was the emerald drop earrings gifted to her by the groom - aww! The ‘something old’ is yet to be revealed, but it was her ‘something blue’ that was unique and interesting. Princess Eugenie opted for a handful of blue thistle flowers nestled in her bouquet. A unique, simple touch, wouldn’t you say?

How does this compare to other royal brides? The Duchess of Sussex revealed her something blue was from her first date with Prince Harry. Looking at her dress and the veil for the first since her wedding day in the recent ITV documentary Queen of the World, Meghan revealed that she took blue fabric from the dress she was wearing when she first met the Prince.

Upon seeing her dress agin, the Duchess said: "Beautiful. Somewhere in here, there's a piece of… did you see it? The piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside? It was my 'something blue.' It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date."

Princess Diana had a small bow sewn into the waistband of her dress, and for her something borrowed she wore the Spencer family tiara - an 18th century-era heirloom.

Similarly the Duchess of Cambridge had Sarah Burton sew a blue ribbon into the interior of her Alexander McQueen wedding dress.

Back in the day, Queen Victoria wore a blue sapphire brooch gifted by her beloved Prince Albert and although it’s not known whether the Queen stuck to the tradition, Norman Hartnell designed her going-away outfit which was a dress and coat in mist-blue.

