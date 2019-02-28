Princess Eugenie reveals very surprising fact about her wedding tiara Eugenie and Jack tied the knot on 12 October 2018

She may be a princess and a granddaughter of the Queen, but Eugenie has admitted that her wedding day was the first time she had worn a tiara – ever. The bride borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother for her wedding day last October, pairing the stunning headpiece with a beautiful gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

Eugenie's dress and tiara are going on display at a new Windsor Castle exhibition alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank's wedding suit. The tiara, which is on public display for the first time, is made of brilliant and rose-cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side. Speaking about her exquisite headpiece in audio commentary, Eugenie said: "It was the most incredible thing to wear such a piece of history that my grandmother had lent me, very proud moment and the beautiful earrings were a gift from my husband."

Eugenie asked for a low back for her wedding dress, to show a scar on her back as a result of a procedure to correct her scoliosis – curvature of the spine – when she was 12. "I had always wanted a low back, part of it was showing my scar and I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future and it's a way of getting rid of a taboo," she explained. "We started getting a lot of letters from people who were happy that I had stood up and showed my scar, and people with scoliosis, letters from girls that are going through the same thing, and I definitely was very touched by everyone's support."

The bride's gown also featured symbols that held significant importance to Eugenie, including the White Rose of York interwoven with ivy to represent the couple's marriage and future together. Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's daughter then changed into a blush-coloured silk chiffon gown with a cape, designed by Zac Posen, for her evening reception.

Jack and Princess Eugenie's wedding outfits are going on display at Windsor

"I wanted something reminiscent of Grace Kelly in To Catch A Thief so I showed that for reference and Zac came up with this silk that he had found from Manchester. Every single draping effect, every single detail, every button is all painstakingly done by him and his team," Eugenie said.

The royal wedding exhibition, which opens in March, also includes Princess Beatrice's maid-of-honour dress and the outfits of bridesmaid Theodora, daughter of Robbie Williams, and pageboy Louis de Givenchy.

