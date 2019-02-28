Princess Eugenie's wedding exhibition features THREE surprising additions We can't wait!

It will be possible for us all to relive Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding again as of 1 March, with a special exhibition opening at Windsor Castle - A Royal Wedding: HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank. The bride's wedding dress, along with her emerald tiara - which she borrowed from the Queen - and evening gown will all be on display, as will Jack's morning suit and the maid-of-honour outfit worn by Princess Beatrice. There will even be a special recording from Eugenie herself which has been created for visitors of the exhibition. In it, the 29-year-old talks about the special meaning behind her low-back dress, which she requested so that her scoliosis scar would be visible on her special day. Both the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, and two diamond wheat-ear brooches worn by Eugenie as hair slides at the evening reception are on public display for the first time.

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress is going on display in Windsor Castle

In the message, Eugenie says: "I had always wanted a low back, part of it was showing my scar. I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future and it’s a way of getting rid of a taboo. For me it's a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own they are trying to deal with." Eugenie's Peter Pilotto dress also featured meaningful symbols representing her marriage to Jack. These included the White Rose of York, which was interwoven with ivy to mark the couple's marriage and future together.

Princess Beatrice's outfit will also be in the exhibition

Eugenie's evening gown created by Zac Posen, meanwhile, was inspired by Windsor Castle itself and the surrounding countryside. The blush pink colour represented an English rose, and it was made of silk chiffon. Just like her wedding dress, the gown featured the White Rose of York. Beatrice – renowned for her unique sense of style, chose to wear a blue Ralph & Russo dress teamed with a hat by British milliner Sarah Cant. The adorable bridesmaids and pageboys, meanwhile, wore outfits by Amaia Kids. Eugenie's cousins including Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Mia Tindall and Savannah and Isla Phillips made up the miniature bridal party, and Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy, and Louis de Givenchy's outfits will be on display in the exhibition.

