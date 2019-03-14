Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen picture of her in a wedding dress Wasn't she already the cutest bride back then?

Five months after wowing the world with her stunning bespoke Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos wedding gown, Princess Eugenie has shared a never-before-seen picture of her younger self in a very similar dress. Accompanying the adorable picture, the newlywed wrote: "Same same but different...#tbt".

The snap shows Eugenie, thought to be around five years old, posing for the camera in a bridal gown featuring a round neck and long sleeves. Little Eugenie can also be seen holding an identical bouquet to the one she carried on her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank. The only noticeable difference to her actual wedding look, which features side-to-side next to the throwback snap, is that Prince Andrew's youngest daughter is wearing a veil and a flower crown, instead of her grandmother the Queen's dazzling Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara.

Luckily enough for those wanting to see Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank wedding outfits close-up, they can do so by visiting Windsor Castle. A Royal Wedding: HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank, opened to the public a few weeks ago and also features the maid-of-honour outfit worn by Princess Beatrice, bridesmaids dresses like those worn by Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy, and the stunning tiara Eugenie borrowed from the Queen.

There is even be a special recording from Eugenie herself which has been created for visitors to the exhibition. In it, the 29-year-old talks about the special meaning behind her low-back dress, which she requested so that her scoliosis scar would be visible on her special day.

In the message, Eugenie says: "I had always wanted a low back, part of it was showing my scar. I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future and it’s a way of getting rid of a taboo. For me it's a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own they are trying to deal with." Eugenie's Peter Pilotto dress also featured meaningful symbols representing her marriage to Jack. These included the White Rose of York, which was interwoven with ivy to mark the couple's marriage and future together.

