Secret reason Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Easter was extra sentimental

Royals such as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank carefully drip-feed the public snippets of their relationship – enough to keep fans satisfied that they're in the know about the It-couples love story, but not so much that they feel that they have no sacred secrets.

Aside from their gorgeous autumnal royal wedding in 2018, not every detail of Eugenie and Jack's relationship remains well-known. Do you remember Sarah Ferguson's daughter's sentimental attachment to the Easter holidays?

© Getty Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie attended the Easter Sunday service just months after their engagement in 2018

The long weekend saw families across the world come together to mark religion, enjoy Easter egg hunts, and, in Eugenie's case, celebrate a small yet special relationship milestone.

Sunday marked the sixth anniversary of Eugenie and Jack's first official royal public appearance – and their first as an engaged couple – at the Easter Sunday church service.

© Getty Images Eugenie and Jack dated for seven years before announcing their engagement in January 2018

Dressed in an Oscar de la Renta multi-coloured dress and pink Juliette Boterill Millinery hat, Eugenie and her new fiancé were pictured laughing alongside Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and more royals at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2018. The venue would come to hold special significance to the pair since they returned for their wedding in October.

Three months before their Easter outing, they had posed for photos at Buckingham Palace to mark their engagement, with the royal proudly showing off her padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring. Jack had presented it to Eugenie during a holiday in Nicaragua following a seven-year relationship.

WATCH: Inside Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank's love story

In their engagement interview, Jack shared details about the picturesque setting where he got down on one knee, describing a "beautiful volcano, summer setting, birds are flying."

Eugenie added: "The light was just a special light I had never seen...I actually said, 'This is an incredible moment', and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years. I was over the moon."

The couple met during a ski trip to Verbier in 2010 but they only made a handful of outings together, including Royal Ascot in 2011 and Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017, before announcing their plans to marry.

© Getty Images The couple attended the Easter service in 2023

Eugenie and Jack have, however, made several joint appearances since their wedding. One of their annual outings was the Easter Mattins Service, which they attended in 2023 alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and the Wales children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Eugenie and Jack, alongside Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Prince William and Princess Kate – who is receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer – were absent from the church service this year.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared in high spirits at the 2024 service

However, it marked King Charles' first major public appearance since announcing his cancer diagnosis in February. King Charles scaled back his public appearances amid ongoing treatment, but continued to do certain administrative tasks including official paperwork.

On 5 February, the palace shared a statement which read: "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

