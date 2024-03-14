Teenage Princess Eugenie's rebellious wedding guest dress unearthed

Princess Eugenie showed off her bronzed summer glow as she joined her sister Princess Beatrice and mother Sarah Ferguson at Chloe Delevingne and Louis Buckworth's wedding.

Cast your mind back to September 2007, long before Eugenie hosted her royal wedding with Jack Brooksbank when she was more rebellious with her fashion choices. The then 17-year-old royal stepped out in the sunshine wearing an ivory mini dress with a textured bandeau top and a shimmering pearlescent skirt that reflected the light.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended Chloe Delevingne's wedding in 2007

Over the top, she layered a matching cream jacket with a pie-crust collar to keep any wind chill at bay, while she completed her ensemble with a white clutch and brown embellished heels.

A chocolate fascinator was secured into her brunette hair, which had been styled into loose waves that cascaded past her shoulders. Showcasing the popular noughties makeup trends, Eugenie sported dark eyeliner along her lash line, thick mascara and frosted lips.

WATCH: More seriously chic royal wedding guest dresses over the years

Beatrice opted for a similar outfit but swapped Eugenie's bridal white with stronger colours. A belted black and white patterned mini dress was teamed with a structured black jacket and patent heels. Known for her penchant for bold fascinators, Beatrice accessorised with a white feathered headpiece offset by her tumbling fiery curls.

The colour white symbolises purity and innocence, and brides have traditionally worn ivory or cream hues since Queen Victoria's wedding in 1840. Previously, brides wore their smartest gown, regardless of the colour, with rich hues such as red a popular choice.

White had been reserved for ladies being presented at court, but Victoria chose a wedding dress made of ivory Spitalfields silk satin with a fitted waist and a full petticoat skirt.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II wore a white mother-of-the-groom dress in 2005

Colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology previously elaborated to HELLO!: "Scientifically speaking white contains an equal balance of all the colours of the spectrum, so naturally, white's most fundamental feature is equality, neutrality and independence.

"Culturally speaking white is a symbol of purity, cleanliness, immaculacy and perfection, which is why it's the natural colour choice for bridal dresses, doctors' coats and seafarers."

© Getty The Princess of Wales also wore a cream frock to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials While many royal brides have chosen white bridesmaid dresses, which were traditionally used to deter evil spirits from the bride, it is the one colour that wedding guests tend to avoid.

Eugenie is not the only royal to have thrown out the rulebook. For Queen Camilla and King Charles' nuptials in 2005, Her Late Majesty wore a yellow-cream mother-of-the-groom coat dress and matching hat. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales chose a cream Alexander McQueen silk coat and a Philip Treacy floral hat at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.

