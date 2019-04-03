Inside the stunning Married at First Sight wedding venue The 2019 couples married at an exclusive venue in Staffordshire

While we're still waiting to hear whether the latest Married at First Sight marriages have been a success, one thing we do know for sure is that they had the most beautiful wedding venue for their nuptials. Both couples – Stephanie and Jonathan, and Verity and Jack – married at the same venue in Staffordshire, and it's sure to inspire other couples to follow suit.

The venue in question is Pendrell Hall, a country house set within a private estate with a beautiful lawn, walled gardens and woodland that will all provide the perfect backdrop to those wedding photos. Both brides were seen getting ready in the Dressing Room, which is accessible from 10:30am on the wedding day and has plenty of space for the entire bridal party to get glammed up and ready for the main event.

The Married at First Sight weddings were held at Pendrell Hall (Photo: Indigo Wild Studios)

Couples can choose to hold their ceremonies in either The Morning Room or ballroom, while outdoor ceremonies can also be hosted in the gardens when the weather permits. Both Married at First Sight pairs hosted their wedding breakfast and reception celebrations in the ballroom, a beautiful room with decorative stained glass skylights, a pale blue colour scheme and oak flooring.

Their wedding receptions were held in the ballroom at the venue (Photo: Indigo Wild Studios)

When their big day was over, both sets of newlyweds were seen retiring to the Lodge – a property located within the grounds of the Hall, with its own kitchen, sitting room and three bedrooms.

STORY: Fans are already worried about Married at First Sight's Stephanie and Jonathan

It's easy to see why Pendrell Hall was chosen as the setting for filming the Channel 4 series; the venue offers a picturesque setting for any wedding, and has a package that will tempt many brides and grooms, including a no corkage drinks option, the opportunity to design your own wedding menu, and on-site accommodation for up to 60 guests.

The venue offers both indoor and outdoor ceremonies (Photo: Indigo Wild Studios)

According to the venue's website, couples can enjoy exclusive use of the venue and its gardens from £1,950, depending what day of the week and season they plan to host their big day. Let's just hope they have better success than the show's previous participants!

GALLERY: 7 celebrity-approved wedding venues in London

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.