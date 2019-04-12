You can now buy a wedding dress for £5 – and it's got Christine Lampard's seal of approval Would you wear this?

She may have worn a stunning designer gown on her big day, but Christine Lampard has given a wedding dress costing a bargain £5 her seal of approval. The mum-of-one was talking about high street wedding dresses with fashion expert Mark Heyes while presenting Lorraine Kelly’s ITV show on Friday morning, when they showcased the budget dress.

"That’s unbelievable," Christine said of the dress, which is from everything5pounds.com. The ivory maxi dress comes with a matching shawl and features embellished detailing, and comes in at £8.95 once shoppers have paid for postage.

Christine and Mark were looking at high street wedding dresses on Lorraine

Christine even shared some styling tips for brides, suggesting that they could customise the dress if they wanted to make it more luxurious, or put their own personal spin on the high street buy.

GALLERY: 10 of the best high street wedding dresses

Of course, Christine opted for a more high-end gown for her own wedding day to Frank Lampard in December 2015. The fashion-forward star donned a long-sleeved lace gown by Suzanne Neville, a designer also favoured by stars including Victoria Pendleton and Andrea McLean.

Planning a wedding on a budget? @MarkHeyes has discovered the £5 wedding dress! 👰



Would you wear it down the aisle? Or should you splash the cash on your big day? #Lorraine pic.twitter.com/wfdwDFlllT — Lorraine (@lorraine) April 12, 2019

Christine and Mark showcased the £5 wedding dress on Lorraine

However, with an increasing number of beautiful wedding dresses available on the high street, it comes as no surprise that many brides are shunning traditional bridal shops in favour of creations from stores like Whistles, Needle and Thread, and Ted Baker.

MORE: 4 wedding dress trends 2019 brides need to know

The launch of the budget bridal dress follows a report from Bridebook that shows the cost of the average UK wedding actually fell in the past year, as money-conscious couples find ways to save money on their big day. Couples now typically spend an average of £17,674 on their big day, compared to £17,913 in the previous year. The savings are said to be down to more supplier choice, the economic climate, and some savvy planning, with many brides and grooms incorporating DIY details into their weddings.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.