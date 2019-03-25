This is how you could own Lily James' gorgeous Comic Relief wedding dress It’s all for a very good cause

Every bride wants to feel like a Hollywood star on her wedding day, and now you can walk down the aisle in a dress actually worn by one – Mamma Mia actress Lily James. The beautiful wedding dress worn by Lily for the Comic Relief 2019 remake of Four Weddings and a Funeral is currently available for auction on eBay, with all money made going directly to the charity.

Viewers of the One Red Nose Day and a Wedding skit saw Lily playing the daughter of Charles (Hugh Grant) and Carrie (Andie MacDowell), on her wedding day with Alicia Vikander, who played the daughter of family friend Fiona (Kristin Scott Thomas).

Lily James' wedding dress from Comic Relief is up for auction

The bride looked stunning in a white lace Ryan Lo wedding dress with long sleeves and an unusual feathered design. "Trust me it felt good," Lily has said of wearing the beautiful gown, which is listed for auction and at the time of writing, has reached bids of £720 – a bargain for a designer wedding dress.

The winning bidder will also receive one page of the original script of Four Weddings and a Funeral, authenticated and signed by Richard Curtis. And if brides want to recreate the iconic film entirely, they can also get their hands on the matching Ryan Lo bridesmaid dresses – including the one worn by Tanya Burr – which are also available for auction.

The dress was designed by Ryan Lo

Meanwhile, mothers of the brides or wedding guests could step out in ensembles worn by Hollywood stars including Andie MacDowell and Kristin Scott Thomas, as their wedding outfits are also up for auction along with the grey suit worn by Hugh Grant. But you’ll have to get in quick – the auctions end on the morning of Tuesday 26 March, with estimated delivery by the beginning of April.

