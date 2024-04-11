Christine Lampard's lookalike mother-of-the-bride is luscious in lace in unseen wedding photo

Newlywed Christine Lampard, 45, may have been papped emerging from St Paul's church in Knightsbridge with her husband Frank Lampard following their wedding on 20 December 2015, but she has kept her personal archives of her big day private.

Fans were therefore delighted to catch a very rare glimpse inside her wedding reception as she paid tribute to her mother Mina, who bears a striking resemblance to the Loose Women star.

Perched on a floral window seat in front of large sash windows, which appear to be the ones at the private members club The Arts Club in Mayfair, Mina was the epitome of elegance in a champagne lace gown. She styled her brunette shoulder-length hair into a bouncy blowdry and accessorised with a cream fascinator, matching heels with floral detailing and a corsage around her wrist.

It marks the first time fans have caught a glimpse of the mother-of-the-bride, who many were quick to compare to her famous daughter thanks to her chocolate locks, dark eyes and wide smile.

© Alex B. Huckle Frank and Christine Lampard got married at the St. Paul's Church in December 2015

"Our birthday girl! Happy birthday to the best mum in the world!! We’re the luckiest ever @nikjayne_12 @nikatthebarnrescue," Christine captioned the post, failing to confirm whether the first snap was taken at her star-studded wedding. The post also included photos of the doting grandmother holding hands with one of Christine and Frank's children, Patricia and Freddie.

The Loose Women panellist and the former footballer met at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2009 and announced their engagement in June 2011. Mina previously confessed to Sunday Life that Frank – whom she described as a "gentleman" – took a traditional approach to his proposal, phoning Christine's parents from the USA to ask for their blessing.

They tied the knot in front of stars such as Harry Redknapp, Ant and Dec, and Holly Willoughby. While Christine got to share her big day with her mother, Frank's mother Pat was sorely missed after passing away from pneumonia in 2008.

© Alex B. Huckle The couple hosted their wedding reception at The Arts Club

Piers Morgan told his former Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid that Frank was "very tearful in his speech. It was very moving."

During a column for the Daily Mail, Piers also revealed the groom's sweet message to his wife, who he described as his best friend. "As you all know, I was a mummy’s boy. My biggest regret is mum died before she ever got to meet Christine because they’re so similar, like two peas from the same pod," he reported.

Christine was a striking bride in a fairytale lace Suzanne Neville gown, which featured a cinched-in waist, a fishtail skirt and a plunging neckline. She styled her long brunette hair in a low chignon and added a tulle veil and T-bar sparkly heels.

