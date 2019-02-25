Bollywood star Amy Jackson is riding high with new role as she talks weddings plans The star is engaged to George Panayiotou

The pre-wedding plans of newly-engaged Bollywood actress Amy Jackson are on track to be something spectacular. With over six million devoted followers and a string of multi-million Bollywood blockbusters to her name, the 27-year-old Liverpool-born star, will be returning to her home city for a very special celebration on Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse.

Amy, who has since made her US debut on TV series Supergirl exclusively tells HELLO!, "I am taking my bridesmaids with me, so my sister and my best friends, for a special early bridal party on Ladies Day. It will be a big gang of us girls. I've told them to keep the day free."

Copyright: Sane Seven for The Jockey Club

It could not be more perfectly timed as Amy has just been announced as Ladies Day ambassador for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National.

"It is a huge honour. Ladies Day was our annual girls' day out. People come from all corners of the world, and it is a chance to celebrate Liverpool."

On New Year's Eve her boyfriend, 31-year-old businessman George Panayiotou, proposed during an unforgettable African getaway. "It was the most incredible dream holiday. George pulled out all the stops. We travelled into Johannesburg then flew to Zambia where we went on safari, and to Botswana. I am animal obsessed so to see lions, rhinos and elephants…well, I think I cried a couple of times, it was so overwhelming."

The emotions hit new heights when George asked Amy to marry him. "He proposed on a raft in Zambia, with the sun setting and over a private dinner. It was beautiful," she reveals.

Had she guessed he was about to propose? "I thought he was being really strange, he was very quiet, and I thought something is not right. Later he told me he had been really nervous. He'd planned to do it on New Year's Day but he couldn't wait," says Amy, who posted their first photo as an engaged couple with the words 'Yes a gazillion times!!!! Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world'.

The wedding will be next year, "But we need to decide where. It could be anywhere in world but we want to make it accessible for everyone. We will have people coming from India and from America, and George has a huge Greek family so we want to try to find somewhere that is accessible for everyone. Maybe even Liverpool," she laughs. "Home is where the heart is."

Now, with her sights set on winning in the style stakes, has she decided what to wear for Ladies Day, the highlight of the Festival which is themed 'The World is Watching' as it does in 125 countries?

"I would like to wear a Liverpool designer for sure, I'd like to represent my city," she says with passion. "I am a Scouser, loud and proud."

The three day 2019 Randox Health Grand National Festival takes place at The Jockey Club's Aintree Racecourse from Thursday 4 to Saturday 6 April with Ladies Day on Friday 5. For tickets go to www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/aintree or call 0344 579 3001.

The full interview and photos are in HELLO! out today.