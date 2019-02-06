Exclusive: Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer start honeymoon in beautiful Havana - see photos Hello Havana!

After their beautiful wedding in Portugal last September, Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer are continuing the stylish celebrations with a glamorous honeymoon. HELLO! can exclusively reveal that the newlyweds are soaking up the sun in Havana, Cuba, before heading to Tulum in Mexico later this week. The couple shared exclusive photographs on Wednesday, which showed them making the most of the hot weather and their beautiful, vibrant surroundings.

Jeff and Kate in Havana!

The exciting destinations were a last minute decision for the pair, as Jeff asked fans and friends for advice on where to book just over a month ago. Taking to Instagram, Jeff wrote: "*NEED YOUR HELP! Honeymoon dates and teenage-sitters booked for early 2019 but absolutely no idea where we should go yet. Please tell me where you recommend? She likes to sit - I like to move." It certainly looks like they made the right choice, as the lovebirds look super relaxed and happy in the pictures.

Jeff and Kate soak up the sun!

Jeff married Kate in a romantic clifftop ceremony in Portugal on 15 September 2018. It was an emotional event that brought together not just a couple, but also two young boys who played a key role in their special day. Jeff's teenage sons and best men, Bobby, 15, and Freddy, 14, proudly handed the bride and groom their wedding rings, while close friends and family smiled and cried. "I'm so happy to marry Kate, who has brought so much stability to my life," TV presenter, author and life coach Jeff told HELLO!. "This isn't just any wedding, this is a really special one. It doesn't just represent Kate and me putting rings on each other's fingers. It represents the fact that we won at something really tricky. We won at becoming a family."

Jeff and Kate will be sharing their fabulous honeymoon holiday diary with HELLO's website on their return to the UK. Their full honeymoon photo album will be available in the magazine.