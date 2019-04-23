You could own the celebrity wedding venue where Britney Spears tied the knot A number of celebrities have said "I do" here

An iconic Las Vegas wedding chapel is on the market for the first time in 68 years, offering buyers the chance to own a piece of celebrity history. A Little White Chapel has been listed for $12million (around £9.2million), after hosting almost one million weddings, including some memorable celebrity nuptials.

The venue is where Britney Spears embarked upon her 55-hour marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004, while Bruce Willis and Demi Moore also tied the knot here. Frank Sinatra said "I do" with Mia Farrow in the famous chapel, while Judy Garland married her fourth husband Mark Herron here in November 1965.

The Little White Wedding Chapel is up for sale

As well as hosting a number of celebrity weddings, the chapel has also featured on screen in The Hangover, and is where Ross and Rachel drunkenly tied the knot in Friends. The wedding venue has become famous for its drive-through chapel, which is known as the "Tunnel of Love", and has everything couples need for an impromptu wedding, including a flower shop, on-site gown and tuxedo rentals, and music and entertainment via Elvis impersonators.

"At [this] listing price with an established business and global name recognition, I feel this is an amazing value," Steve Khalilzadegan of Savi Realty said in a press release. "It is a rarity to have such a truly iconic Las Vegas landmark come to market."

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis married at the iconic Las Vegas chapel

Considering its rich history as a celebrity wedding venue, you don't need an A-list budget to marry here. The Little White Chapel ceremony package starts at just $75 (around £57), while a drive through wedding in the Tunnel of Love starts at just $50 (around £38). Considering the average cost of a wedding typically costs an average of £17,674, it's no wonder so many couples have eloped here!

